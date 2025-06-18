Beatles Members’ Kids Team Up for New Song “Rip Off” with Mantra of the Cosmos

The sons of rock royalty struck gold on June 16. Sean Ono Lennon, James McCartney, and Zak Starkey unveiled their first musical union through Starkey's band Mantra of the Cosmos.

"No, it's not (like a Beatles song)… It's like Mantra of the Cosmos with them in it. It's Sean of the Cosmos and James of the Cosmos, it's still my band," said Starkey to The Telegraph.

This marks a first — three sons of the Beatles making music together. The band brings extra star power with ex-Oasis bassist Andy Bell and Happy Mondays stars Shaun Ryder and Mark "Bez" Berry.

The track builds on past success. In April 2024, Lennon and McCartney wrote "Primrose Hill" as a duo, sparking buzz among music fans worldwide.

Fans got their first taste when Starkey posted a clip on Instagram.

“Working with people like Noel, Shaun, Andy, and Bez is always a pleasure — these are the greatest musicians of their generation,” Starkey said in a statement. “We have more singles coming this year with some VERY special guests — this is the year of the Mantra!”

The news comes at a turning point for Starkey. After nearly three decades, The Who ended his run as touring drummer in May 2025. He also missed a spot on the upcoming Oasis reunion shows.