ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Pine Knob Amazing Items We Use To Bring Into Shows

Pine Knob is back open for another amazing season. Great Summertime WCSX shows like Simple Minds, Doobie Brothers, Toto, Rod Stewart Cheap Trick to name a few. Pine Knob Opens…

Screamin' Scott
Large crowd of folks at Pine Knob music theater

Pine Knob

Scott Randall

Pine Knob is back open for another amazing season. Great Summertime WCSX shows like Simple Minds, Doobie Brothers, Toto, Rod Stewart Cheap Trick to name a few.

Pine Knob Opens 72'

The outdoor amphitheater located in Independence Township, Michigan, approximately 40 miles northwest of Detroit. it is known as "Pine Knob Music Theatre" due to its proximity to the nearby Pine Knob ski area and golf course.

pine knob schedule
Pine Knob Memories
Scott Randall

Good Friend Brian Pastoria of local bands D.C. Drive & Adrenalin got to play many a shows on stage

View the post on Facebook

The Amazing Things We Got In Over The Years

Blankets always helped the unpredictable Michigan weather and sitting on a cold plastic seat was no fun.

Lawn people always used blankets to stake a spot on the Hill. Many years this was awesome until a Ted Nugent concert when people made fires on the lawn. Blankets used to stoke many fires.

Can't bring blankets in to Pine Knob but can be rented.

Coolers: full packed with beer and food and ice. Whole picnic could be found on the lawn watching a show. End of show dumping leftover ice on lawn to help grow until next show.

Round Plastic Beer Kegs Olympia beer had a round beer ball they called an Olympia or Oly-keg keg with beer tap included

Phot of a beer ball portable keg
Portable beer keg
Scott Randall

Marshmallows : Favorite at Beach Boys concerts fans would wait for a key song. Then a Marshmallow war would happen on the lawn.

This stopped when some bad people threw ice cubes and soon after this was banned from the fun on the lawn section.

Fireworks : Hard to believe but at a time at concerts people would light off firecrackers. Some big ones like M-80's made it dangerous for people to enjoy a show.

Other Items Still Banned

Selfie sticks, Umbrella's , Beach Balls, Animals and banners of large sizes.

The Lawn Was Once In Two Sections

Lawn section once had a left side and a right side. Separated by a , "Walk of Fame" of artists who has played at Pine Knob.

It was part of going to a show in the 70's. Not rushing to your seat as you would look a both sides of the walls to find a favorite artist.

Live concertsPine KnobSummer Concerts
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
How Will Tariffs on Imported Fireworks Affect Fourth of July Celebrations?
Local NewsHow Will Tariffs on Imported Fireworks Affect Fourth of July Celebrations?Michael Vyskocil
Farmers Markets, Festivals, and Food Trucks: What to Do in Oakland County Through the End of June
Local NewsFarmers Markets, Festivals, and Food Trucks: What to Do in Oakland County Through the End of JuneMichael Vyskocil
Ten Michigan Restaurants Dish Out High-End Food Without Michelin Stars
Local NewsTen Michigan Restaurants Dish Out High-End Food Without Michelin Stars
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect