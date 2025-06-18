Pine Knob Amazing Items We Use To Bring Into Shows

Pine Knob is back open for another amazing season. Great Summertime WCSX shows like Simple Minds, Doobie Brothers, Toto, Rod Stewart Cheap Trick to name a few.

Pine Knob Opens 72'

The outdoor amphitheater located in Independence Township, Michigan, approximately 40 miles northwest of Detroit. it is known as "Pine Knob Music Theatre" due to its proximity to the nearby Pine Knob ski area and golf course.

Pine Knob Memories Scott Randall

Good Friend Brian Pastoria of local bands D.C. Drive & Adrenalin got to play many a shows on stage

The Amazing Things We Got In Over The Years

Blankets always helped the unpredictable Michigan weather and sitting on a cold plastic seat was no fun.

Lawn people always used blankets to stake a spot on the Hill. Many years this was awesome until a Ted Nugent concert when people made fires on the lawn. Blankets used to stoke many fires.

Can't bring blankets in to Pine Knob but can be rented.

Coolers: full packed with beer and food and ice. Whole picnic could be found on the lawn watching a show. End of show dumping leftover ice on lawn to help grow until next show.

Round Plastic Beer Kegs Olympia beer had a round beer ball they called an Olympia or Oly-keg keg with beer tap included

Portable beer keg Scott Randall

Marshmallows : Favorite at Beach Boys concerts fans would wait for a key song. Then a Marshmallow war would happen on the lawn.

This stopped when some bad people threw ice cubes and soon after this was banned from the fun on the lawn section.

Fireworks : Hard to believe but at a time at concerts people would light off firecrackers. Some big ones like M-80's made it dangerous for people to enjoy a show.

Other Items Still Banned

Selfie sticks, Umbrella's , Beach Balls, Animals and banners of large sizes.

The Lawn Was Once In Two Sections

Lawn section once had a left side and a right side. Separated by a , "Walk of Fame" of artists who has played at Pine Knob.