Pine Knob Amazing Items We Use To Bring Into Shows
Pine Knob is back open for another amazing season. Great Summertime WCSX shows like Simple Minds, Doobie Brothers, Toto, Rod Stewart Cheap Trick to name a few. Pine Knob Opens…
Pine Knob is back open for another amazing season. Great Summertime WCSX shows like Simple Minds, Doobie Brothers, Toto, Rod Stewart Cheap Trick to name a few.
Pine Knob Opens 72'
The outdoor amphitheater located in Independence Township, Michigan, approximately 40 miles northwest of Detroit. it is known as "Pine Knob Music Theatre" due to its proximity to the nearby Pine Knob ski area and golf course.
Good Friend Brian Pastoria of local bands D.C. Drive & Adrenalin got to play many a shows on stage
The Amazing Things We Got In Over The Years
Blankets always helped the unpredictable Michigan weather and sitting on a cold plastic seat was no fun.
Lawn people always used blankets to stake a spot on the Hill. Many years this was awesome until a Ted Nugent concert when people made fires on the lawn. Blankets used to stoke many fires.
Can't bring blankets in to Pine Knob but can be rented.
Coolers: full packed with beer and food and ice. Whole picnic could be found on the lawn watching a show. End of show dumping leftover ice on lawn to help grow until next show.
Round Plastic Beer Kegs Olympia beer had a round beer ball they called an Olympia or Oly-keg keg with beer tap included
Marshmallows : Favorite at Beach Boys concerts fans would wait for a key song. Then a Marshmallow war would happen on the lawn.
This stopped when some bad people threw ice cubes and soon after this was banned from the fun on the lawn section.
Fireworks : Hard to believe but at a time at concerts people would light off firecrackers. Some big ones like M-80's made it dangerous for people to enjoy a show.
Other Items Still Banned
Selfie sticks, Umbrella's , Beach Balls, Animals and banners of large sizes.
The Lawn Was Once In Two Sections
Lawn section once had a left side and a right side. Separated by a , "Walk of Fame" of artists who has played at Pine Knob.
It was part of going to a show in the 70's. Not rushing to your seat as you would look a both sides of the walls to find a favorite artist.