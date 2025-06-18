Tom Cruise Never Won an Oscar: Academy is Giving Him One Instead

The fearless action star celebrates his birthday on July 3. Born in 1962 in Syracuse, NY, Cruise still has a “long list” of stunts he wants to do. But one of his stunts in “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1” will be hard to top.

Four celebrities being recognized at this year's Governors Awards: Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas. Cruise will get an honorary Oscar for his "commitment to the theater experience and the stunts community," according to the Oscars.org press release.

Fabrizio Bensch- Pool/Getty Images Cruise jumps from the roof of the Stade de France during the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France.

Does Tom Cruise Have Any Other Oscars?

Tom has been nominated for Oscars four times, but never won. Hard to believe? Here are Tom's nominations:

Other Honorees

Dolly Parton will be recognized with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Debbie Allen, a trailblazing choreographer and actor, will be honored for her five decades on stage and screen.

Wynn Thomas, a pioneering Black production designer, will be honored for his landmark films and collaborations with directors like Spike Lee and Ron Howard.

What is Tom Doing Next?