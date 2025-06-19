Aerospace High School Returns to Coleman A. Young International Airport

Light aircraft and a large wide-body jet in the distance are taxiing for takeoff, in the bright light of the setting sun

After more than a decade of relocation, the Davis Aerospace Technical High School will return to its roots at Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit.

The move back to the airport, announced on Monday, June 16, will allow the specialized school to increase its enrollment and offer students direct access to aviation facilities.

Detroit city and school leaders believe that returning the Davis Aerospace Technical High School to the city's airport is a long-overdue homecoming that will provide students the resources they need to achieve success.

Since 2013, the Davis aerospace school has been headquartered at the Golightly Career and Technical Center on the city's east side. The school was relocated from Coleman A. Young International Airport during the time that Detroit Public Schools were overseen by a state-appointed emergency manager.

According to a 7 News Detroit report, the Detroit Public Schools Community District and a state grant have provided $15 million in funding. The 53,000-square-foot terminal will receive major renovations before it welcomes students in fall 2026.

Jason Watt, director of Coleman A. Young International Airport, said these renovations will allow the facility to fulfill the needs for students. Construction is anticipated to begin this fall.

Caiyla Turner, a rising senior at Davis, told 7 News Detroit that she found the school after looking for new academic pursuits. The specialized high school delivers hands-on experiential learning opportunities for careers in aviation.

Turner, who wants to become an engineer, appreciates the academic and personal growth she's experienced through Davis Aerospace Technical High School.