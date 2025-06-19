ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Debbie Harry Plans Memorial-Centered 80th Birthday Following Blondie Drummer’s Death

Punk rock star Debbie Harry, the iconic frontwoman of Blondie, will turn her 80th birthday gathering on July 1 into a tribute. She’ll honor Clem Burke, the band’s late drummer….

Laura Adkins
Debbie Harry attends the 2025 Planned Parenthood New York Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 24, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Punk rock star Debbie Harry, the iconic frontwoman of Blondie, will turn her 80th birthday gathering on July 1 into a tribute. She'll honor Clem Burke, the band's late drummer. He died of cancer on April 6 at 70 years old.

"I hope to be with my friends and to celebrate the life of my drummer, Clem Burke, who recently passed, and celebrate my own life," said Harry to People.

Burke played with fierce intensity for 50 years. He joined Harry and Chris Stein in 1975, and they crafted hits together that shook the music world: "One Way or Another," "Heart of Glass," and "Call Me."

The band wrote about Burke in April on Instagram, saying, "His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable." They called him "the heartbeat of Blondie."

Burke's death changed Harry's party plans completely. Just three months before he died, she said she wanted a big party. Afterward, she wanted a smaller, more intimate celebration with friends.

Harry also said to People, "Thinking about [aging] all the time could be your downfall." She added that she doesn't want the same life she had when she was younger, because she's already done it.

At 80, the music star stays sharp and quick-witted. She said, "I don't walk around thinking every minute, oh my God, I'm going be 80 — but that's sort of how I feel. My mother used to say in her head she was 25 and I'm the same." Through the decades, Harry kept pieces of her past. Stage outfits and band souvenirs fill her collection. "I have everything, and I hope to put on a little exhibition at some point," she added.

BlondieDebbie Harry
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Rock Legend John Fogerty Brings CCR Classics to Niagara Falls Casino in August 2025
MusicRock Legend John Fogerty Brings CCR Classics to Niagara Falls Casino in August 2025Laura Adkins
Ringo Starr Slams The Who’s Lead Singer Roger Daltrey Amid Son Zak Starkey’s Turbulent Journey With the Band
MusicRingo Starr Slams The Who’s Lead Singer Roger Daltrey Amid Son Zak Starkey’s Turbulent Journey With the BandLaura Adkins
Close Enemies Drops New Single ‘Rain’, Sets Off on 14-City Tour
MusicClose Enemies Drops New Single ‘Rain’, Sets Off on 14-City TourLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect