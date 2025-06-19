Debbie Harry Plans Memorial-Centered 80th Birthday Following Blondie Drummer’s Death

Punk rock star Debbie Harry, the iconic frontwoman of Blondie, will turn her 80th birthday gathering on July 1 into a tribute. She'll honor Clem Burke, the band's late drummer. He died of cancer on April 6 at 70 years old.

"I hope to be with my friends and to celebrate the life of my drummer, Clem Burke, who recently passed, and celebrate my own life," said Harry to People.

Burke played with fierce intensity for 50 years. He joined Harry and Chris Stein in 1975, and they crafted hits together that shook the music world: "One Way or Another," "Heart of Glass," and "Call Me."

The band wrote about Burke in April on Instagram, saying, "His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable." They called him "the heartbeat of Blondie."

Burke's death changed Harry's party plans completely. Just three months before he died, she said she wanted a big party. Afterward, she wanted a smaller, more intimate celebration with friends.

Harry also said to People, "Thinking about [aging] all the time could be your downfall." She added that she doesn't want the same life she had when she was younger, because she's already done it.