Pinata of Your Face: Jim O’Brien’s Beat Down

Why the pinata of your face looking so busted, bro? Jim hit this thing so hard and enough times that one of the little plastic shot bottles broke inside the pinata.

About two weeks ago, I was listening to Big Jim's House and I heard Jim saying, "I want a pinata for my birthday. I've never had a pinata." Did you know that you can buy a pinata of your face? I found out that day when I googled it. I thought it would be hilarious is Jim had to smash his own face in order to fulfil his childhood dream of having a pinata.

Hello Etsy

I found a place in Etsy advertising "Custom Made Print Pinatas." I bought a pinata, emailed them several pictures of Jim so they had something to choose from, gave them the date of the party, and ta-da. A pinata of your face appeared, Jim. Happy Birthday.

Further Plotting for Jim's Birthday

Screamin' Scott brought his bubble gun (go see a Chit show and you'll see it in action) and a gift bag of epic child/adult proportion. Here's the swag:

Jim O'Brien If I went to a birthday party and I got this bag, I would be so happy. Screamin' Scott is known for his birthday bags.

A Hoe Had to Be Sacrificed

We needed a good stick for Jim to hit the pinata. When someone goes to the trouble of making a pinata of your face, you need a good stick to match. A wiffleball bat was not going to cut it. I had a couple of hoes that had been hanging out in my garage for years. I only need one hoe, so the other hoe had to be sacrificed. The end was sawed off and I had our stick.

Donielle Flynn This hoe gave its life so that we might have a proper stick to go with the pinata of your face.

The final fill on Jim's birthday pinata came from Jenny-Jenny. She added shot bottles and ketchup and mustard packets (the condiments were Screamin' Scott's idea lol) plus she brought a bumpy cake with candles for Jim... total party! Here's our voyage in a video nutshell:

Happy Birthday, Jim! Here's a Pinata of Your Face

Honestly, I wasn't expecting Jim to beat that pinata like an old rug, but he did. It looked pretty fun, actually. I feel like we should have pinata Thursdays moving forward. Each week we get a new pinata of your face... then your face... and so on until everyone gets a chance to beat the crap out of themselves. I already have my hoe stick. Look how happy Jim is after he gave himself a beat down:

Jim beat the hell out of his pinata but he's all smiles after. Rage therapy works, friend.