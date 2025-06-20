Deep Purple’s ‘Made in Japan’ Gets 53rd Anniversary Super Deluxe Release

A fresh take on Deep Purple's thunderous 1972 live album, Made in Japan, will hit stores on August 15. Sound wizard Steven Wilson crafted new stereo and Dolby ATMOS mixes for this five-CD and Blu-ray package. A massive 10-LP black vinyl edition and a two-LP version will be available as well. Engineer Martin Birch used eight-track tape to record the original album at performances in Osaka and Tokyo.

The box set captures three electric nights in Japan. Two wild shows lit up Osaka's Festival Hall in August 1972, and the final night shook Tokyo's Budokan. Music collectors will find rare single cuts of "Black Night," "Space Truckin," and "Smoke on the Water" in the mix.

"It's all completely as it happened on the night," said Wilson in a press release, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. "The album has a power and sense of abandon that they never quite captured in the studio. Hopefully, this new mix makes it feel even more like you're there."

Ian Gillan's vocals, Ritchie Blackmore's guitar magic, Roger Glover's bass lines, Jon Lord's keys, and Ian Paice's drums blast through each show, and seven blistering tracks fill each recording. Hits like "Highway Star" and "Child in Time" rip through the speakers. A bonus disc packs extra encores and singles from across the globe.