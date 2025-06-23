A Motown Heatwave Hits. Here’s How To Keep Your Pets Safe
A Motown Heatwave is gripping motor city, with temperatures climbing into the 90s this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters say heat index values which factor in humidity, could exceed 100°F in some areas, with…
A Motown Heatwave is gripping motor city, with temperatures climbing into the 90s this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters say heat index values which factor in humidity, could exceed 100°F in some areas, with some areas possibly hitting 105°F.
Wednesday: Cooler, with temps dropping to the low 80s
Looks like the, "Dog Days of Summer," have come early in Michigan
Health risks & safety tips
High heat and humidity can cause heat-related illnesses, particularly among children, older adults, and people with preexisting conditions. Residents are urged to:
Stay in air-conditioned spaces
Avoid prolonged outdoor activity
Stay hydrated
Never leave children or pets in vehicles
Keeping Pets Safe In A Motown Heatwave
Beware of the Dog
If you suspect heatstroke, move your pet to a cool area immediately and seek veterinary help.
Cool them down using water, fans, or by submerging them in lukewarm (not ice-cold) water.
Dehydration symptoms in pets include dry gums, sunken eyes, lethargy, and reduced skin elasticity.
Heat Strokes In Pets
Look for the following in your pets actions
Mookie The Sleepy Dog
Rapid or loud breathing
Extreme thirst or heavy drooling
Vomiting or disorientation
Bright red gums or tongue
Lethargy or weakness
Thick saliva, rapid heartbeat
What You Should Do For Your Pet If You Suspect Heat Stroke?
Veterinary nurse Lauren Emmett checks on the recovery of a terrier
If you suspect heatstroke, move your pet to a cool area immediately and seek veterinary help.
Cool them down using water, fans, or by submerging them in lukewarm (not ice-cold) water. Dehydration symptoms in pets include dry gums, sunken eyes, lethargy.
Battery-powered fans
Cooling vests and pads
Spray bottle with cool water
Electrolyte solution (unflavored) for hydration
Ice cubes or bone broth to encourage drinking
Other Heat Suggestions to Avoid
Avoid walking dogs on hot asphalt – stick to grass, early mornings, or evenings. If your own wrist is hot touching the sidewalk, just think of your pets paws
Never shave your pet – fur acts as insulation. Light trimming is OK.
Schedule a vet check-up before peak summer – confirm vaccinations and test for heartworm.