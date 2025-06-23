A Motown Heatwave Hits. Here’s How To Keep Your Pets Safe

A Motown Heatwave is gripping motor city, with temperatures climbing into the 90s this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say heat index values which factor in humidity, could exceed 100°F in some areas, with some areas possibly hitting 105°F.

Wednesday: Cooler, with temps dropping to the low 80s

Looks like the, "Dog Days of Summer," have come early in Michigan

Health risks & safety tips

High heat and humidity can cause heat-related illnesses, particularly among children, older adults, and people with preexisting conditions. Residents are urged to:

Stay in air-conditioned spaces

Avoid prolonged outdoor activity

Stay hydrated

Never leave children or pets in vehicles

Keeping Pets Safe In A Motown Heatwave

If you suspect heatstroke, move your pet to a cool area immediately and seek veterinary help.

Cool them down using water, fans, or by submerging them in lukewarm (not ice-cold) water.

Dehydration symptoms in pets include dry gums, sunken eyes, lethargy, and reduced skin elasticity.

Heat Strokes In Pets

Look for the following in your pets actions

Rapid or loud breathing

Extreme thirst or heavy drooling

Vomiting or disorientation

Bright red gums or tongue

Lethargy or weakness

Thick saliva, rapid heartbeat

What You Should Do For Your Pet If You Suspect Heat Stroke?

Battery-powered fans

Cooling vests and pads

Spray bottle with cool water

Electrolyte solution (unflavored) for hydration

Ice cubes or bone broth to encourage drinking

Other Heat Suggestions to Avoid

Avoid walking dogs on hot asphalt – stick to grass, early mornings, or evenings. If your own wrist is hot touching the sidewalk, just think of your pets paws

Never shave your pet – fur acts as insulation. Light trimming is OK.