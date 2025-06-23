Delicious Recipes With Faygo

Faygo BBQ sauce:

🍗 Using Super Pop Glaze on Chicken Thighs

Yes, this bold, fruity pop can make a fun and flavorful glaze for chicken thighs! Here’s how to make it shine:

🔪 Ingredients (makes ~1 cup glaze):

• 1 cup Faygo Super Pop

• 1 tbsp soy sauce

• 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

• 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• 1 tsp brown sugar (super optional—Super Pop is already sweet)

• 1 minced garlic clove (or ¼ tsp garlic powder)

• ½ tsp smoked paprika

• ¼ tsp cayenne (optional, for heat)

• 1 tbsp olive oil or melted butter

🧑‍🍳 Directions:

1. In a small saucepan, simmer the Super Pop until reduced by half (about 10–12 minutes), thickening it and concentrating the flavors.

2. Whisk in the remaining ingredients, simmer another 3–5 minutes until shiny and spoon-coat thick.

3. Cool slightly—it thickens more as it cools.