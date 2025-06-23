Delicious Recipes With Faygo
Faygo BBQ sauce: 🍗 Using Super Pop Glaze on Chicken Thighs Yes, this bold, fruity pop can make a fun and flavorful glaze for chicken thighs! Here’s how to make…
Faygo BBQ sauce:
🍗 Using Super Pop Glaze on Chicken Thighs
Yes, this bold, fruity pop can make a fun and flavorful glaze for chicken thighs! Here’s how to make it shine:
🔪 Ingredients (makes ~1 cup glaze):
• 1 cup Faygo Super Pop
• 1 tbsp soy sauce
• 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
• 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
• 1 tsp Dijon mustard
• 1 tsp brown sugar (super optional—Super Pop is already sweet)
• 1 minced garlic clove (or ¼ tsp garlic powder)
• ½ tsp smoked paprika
• ¼ tsp cayenne (optional, for heat)
• 1 tbsp olive oil or melted butter
🧑🍳 Directions:
1. In a small saucepan, simmer the Super Pop until reduced by half (about 10–12 minutes), thickening it and concentrating the flavors.
2. Whisk in the remaining ingredients, simmer another 3–5 minutes until shiny and spoon-coat thick.
3. Cool slightly—it thickens more as it cools.
🔥 How to Glaze Thighs:
1. Smoke or roast thighs at 250–300°F until internal temp reaches 155°F.
2. Brush on Super Pop glaze generously.
3. Increase heat (or move to grill) to finish until thighs hit 165°F, crisping skin and caramelizing the glaze.