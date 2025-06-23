KISS Frontman Opens Up About Band Drama From 1980s Before Vegas Show

During a recent chat, Paul Stanley spoke about tense moments with KISS co-founder Gene Simmons in the 1980s. The strain started when Simmons split his time between the band and Hollywood while they worked on new tracks.

"I felt betrayed. No secret, I felt that he was leaving me to do the heavy work but continued to get paid," said Stanley to The Magnificent Others With Billy Corgan on YouTube. "Go off and do your own thing and have the success at any level that there was success, and the monetary compensation, which I'm not sharing in, but you're abandoning ship and you're still my partner." Stanley considers Simmons a brother, and the artists have known each other since they were 17.

The tension peaked while making their 1985 record, Asylum. While the band needed his input, Simmons split time between music and acting jobs, including spots in the movie Runaway and TV's Miami Vice.

Not wanting the music to suffer, Stanley took charge. "Well screw it, I'm not gonna let this band fall apart," Stanley added. "If it's my band in that sense, then so be it." Stanley stepped up to guide the band's sound. His 2014 book, Face the Music: A Life Exposed, tells about Simmons showing up worn out to sessions after late nights producing other acts.