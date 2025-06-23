ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Mick Ralphs, Guitarist for Bad Company & Mott the Hoople, Dies at 81

Mick Ralphs, the acclaimed guitarist best known for his work with Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, has died. He was 81. Ralphs’ death was confirmed via Bad Company’s Facebook…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
English guitarist and songwriter Mick Ralphs, co-founder of supergroup Bad Company, UK, 12th November 1974.
Victor Blackman/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Mick Ralphs, the acclaimed guitarist best known for his work with Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, has died. He was 81.

Ralphs' death was confirmed via Bad Company's Facebook page. Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers said in a statement, "Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour. Our last conversation a few days ago, we shared a laugh, but it won't be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him, especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven."

In a brief statement, Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke added, "He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply."

View the post on Facebook

In November, Ralphs will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Bad Company. The guitarist wasn't going to attend the ceremony due to health issues, which stem from a 2016 stroke. Following news of the band being part of the 2025 induction class, Ralphs said in a statement to Billboard, "I am elated and think that Bad Company’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is fantastic!"

Bad CompanyCelebrity DeathsMick RalphsMott the Hoople
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Power Ballads: The Emotional Core of 80s Rock
MusicPower Ballads: The Emotional Core of 80s RockKarandeep Arora
Why Bruce Springsteen Has Never Been Happy with ‘Born in the U.S.A.’
MusicWhy Bruce Springsteen Has Never Been Happy with ‘Born in the U.S.A.’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Foo Fighters Launches Digital Archive as Band Approaches 30th Year
MusicFoo Fighters Launches Digital Archive as Band Approaches 30th YearLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect