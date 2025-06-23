Mick Ralphs, Guitarist for Bad Company & Mott the Hoople, Dies at 81

Mick Ralphs, the acclaimed guitarist best known for his work with Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, has died. He was 81.



Ralphs' death was confirmed via Bad Company's Facebook page. Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers said in a statement, "Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour. Our last conversation a few days ago, we shared a laugh, but it won't be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him, especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven."



In a brief statement, Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke added, "He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply."