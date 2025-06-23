Skid Row’s ’18 And Life’ The Story Behind The Song

Skid Row's '18 And Life' was the breakout song for the band. It went to number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received Gold certification for selling half a million copies. The song told the very clear and relatable story of Ricky's tragic life.

The Song Was Personal

Guitarist Dave “Snake” Sabo drew inspiration from a true crime story he’d read in a local newspaper. It told the story of a teenager who got a life sentence after a drunken mishap with a firearm. However, in a later interview with Professor of Rock, Sabo offered deeper layers. Dave said the spark actually came from his brother Rick’s struggle after returning from Vietnam. As the song developed, co-writer and bassist Rachel Bolan refocused the narrative. The thought being to give the accidental killing plotline a broader, more universal resonance.

Skid Row '18 And Life' Grabbed You from the Opening Notes

“Ricky was a young boy, he had a heart of stone”

These opening lyrics establish the story of a hardened young man and his downward spiral. Alcohol and bad decisions lead to harsh realities, thus “Eighteen and Life, your crime is time." Ricky's entire life is wiped away and he now faces life imprisonment for the accidental shooting death of a friend.

Skid Row '18 And Life' The MTV Factor

A great video went a long way toward the success of songs in the MTV era. Skid Row's '18 and Life' had a great video that also told the story of Ricky. MTV ran the video heavily, in turn, the MTV play boosted the song’s chart success.

Sebastian Bach: Wedding Singer

Dave "Snake" Sabo and Rachel Bolan founded Skid Row. They had everything they needed except a lead singer.

In 1987, a photographer named Mark Weiss gave Sabo a video tape. It showed a young Canadian singer named Sebastian Bach performing at a wedding.

Bach was only 18 at the time. He was the front man of a band called Madam X, and his performance on that tape was electric. Even at a wedding, Bach's voice was explosive, his stage presence undeniable, and his charisma off the charts.

Sabo and Bolan were blown away. Their next step was tracking the singer down and inviting him to audition in New Jersey. Bach crushed the tryout, and just like that, Skid Row had its voice.

Standing the Test of Time

Skid Row's '18 and Life' is more than a hard-rock hit. It’s a compact narrative of how youthful bravado and momentary recklessness can cascade into lifelong consequences. Drawing from real tragedy, Vietnam war ripple effects, and socially aware songwriting, the song is still played, still covered, and still powerful.