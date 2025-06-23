You can win passes to the WCSX V.I.P Tent at Uncle Sam Jam July 12th!

Uncle Sam Jam is back in Woodhaven July 10th-13th!
WCSX has your chance to sit in the WCSX V.I.P tent and enjoy great Rock Saturday July 12th from:
6:30 - 7:00pm - Ray Street Park
7:30 - 8:30pm - Room Full of Hendrix
9:00 - 10:00pm - Strutter
10:30 - 11:30pm - Firehouse
If you want to Purchase VIP Tickets, Click Here!
The Uncle Sam Jam is Downriver’s biggest party of the year!!
Come check out the Giant Carnival Midway, Live Concerts, Monster Truck Rides, Fireworks, Drone Show, Classic Car Show, Petting Zoo, and much more
And best of all there is no admission to enter.
Located at Civic Center Park, 23977 Hall Road, Woodhaven Michigan 48183
For a chance to WIN tickets to the WCSX V.I.P Tent for Saturday July 12th! Register below!
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday June 23, 2025 and 11:00pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday July 8, 2025. WCSX will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Wednesday July 9,2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $60. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX