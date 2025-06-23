You can win passes to the WCSX V.I.P Tent at Uncle Sam Jam July 12th!

Uncle Sam Jam is back in Woodhaven July 10th-13th!

WCSX has your chance to sit in the WCSX V.I.P tent and enjoy great Rock Saturday July 12th from:

6:30 - 7:00pm - Ray Street Park

7:30 - 8:30pm - Room Full of Hendrix

9:00 - 10:00pm - Strutter

10:30 - 11:30pm - Firehouse

If you want to Purchase VIP Tickets, Click Here!

The Uncle Sam Jam is Downriver’s biggest party of the year!!

Come check out the Giant Carnival Midway, Live Concerts, Monster Truck Rides, Fireworks, Drone Show, Classic Car Show, Petting Zoo, and much more

And best of all there is no admission to enter.

Located at Civic Center Park, 23977 Hall Road, Woodhaven Michigan 48183

For a chance to WIN tickets to the WCSX V.I.P Tent for Saturday July 12th! Register below!