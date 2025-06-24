Easy BBQ Hacks Just In Time For Summer Get Togethers

ContestsConcerts + Events
Summer is here and here are some of my Screamin Scott's BBQ Hacks to make a backyard event a little easier for the cook. These are simple techniques learned from over the years.

Here Is Some Fantastic BBQ Hacks

Preventing Burnt Skewers

Four Chicken Kabobs ready to grill Scott Randall

Four Chicken Kabobs ready to grill

Soaking skewers in water, beer, wine, or fruit juice for at least 30 minutes before grilling prevents them from burning and keeps your kebabs from rotating

Easy Charcoal Lighting: Use a cardboard egg carton filled with charcoal to easily start your fire, avoiding the need for lighter fluid. 

Juicy Meat

Want Juicy Meat? Spritz meat with apple juice, water, or marinade while grilling to keep it moist and prevent it from drying out. 

Aluminum Foil Question?

A box of Aluminum Foil on a gas stove with a sample of aluminum pulled outScott Randall/WCSX

Aluminum Foil in the Kitchen

Shiny side up and Dull side down? Science has determined it doesn't matter either side you use

Grill Prep

Local Joe grill Prep Scott Randall

Loco Joe Always Ready To Grill

Always preheat your grill and clean the grates thoroughly before cooking. Plus you never know what critter has snuck up in the grill while you were sleeping.

Marinate for Flavor

Marinating meat for at least an hour (or overnight) infuses it with flavor. My secret to use is French dip Au Jus sauce.

How To Check Your Propane Level

Nothing puts a damper on a party when the cook forgets to check if there is enough propane in the tank. Then the host asks someone to run up to the nearest store to get some.

Check your propane level like a pro. Before your next grill session, make sure you have enough gas in the tank to finish the job. Try this trick

Get a cup or two of really hot water. Pour it over the side of the tank, then run your palm over the tank from top to bottom.

The metal will feel hot at the top, where the tank is empty, and cooler toward the bottom, where it’s full of propane.

You’ll also see condensation form where there is propane, showing you the propane level in a line between empty and full.

My Neat Hack To Stop Fish And Chicken From Sticking To The Grill

Fish and chicken can be tricky to cook on the grill. Avoid sticking while also helping it to have great flavor by placing a single layer of sliced oranges, lemons and/or limes on the grill grate then cooking it directly on the citrus.

Another great technique is to coat fish with mayo. WTH? That’s right, mayo.

Mayonnaise is mostly oil and it has almost no impact on the flavor of the fish but it does a good job of keeping the fish from sticking.

Check back from time to time for more great Summer Screamin BBQ Hacks to make cookouts rock!

