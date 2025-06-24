Why I Truly Believe Cade Cunningham Will Be MVP Next Season

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 26: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons poses for a portrait during Detroit Pistons Media Day at Little Caesars Arena on September 26, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

I get it—+3000 odds feel like wishful thinking. But let me tell you something: this isn't about blind faith anymore. It's rooted in what Cade did this season, how he led, and how the story of Detroit’s comeback is resonating nationwide.

Because MVP voters don’t just chase stats—they crave a narrative. And Cade Cunningham is at the center of a perfect one: the rebirth of the Detroit Pistons.

A statistical masterpiece

This season, Cade averaged 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds—a stat line that places him among all-time greats, especially at just 23 years old. He recorded 7 triple-doubles and joined Oscar Robertson as one of the only players under 24 to average 25/5/9. And that was just the regular season.

In the playoffs, Cade elevated again: 25.0 PPG, 8.7 APG, 8.3 RPG across six games. He ended Detroit’s 17-year playoff drought and snapped a franchise-record 15 consecutive postseason losses with a 33-point, 12-rebound performance in Game 2.

From basement dweller to playoff contender

Detroit didn’t just sneak into the playoffs. The Pistons went from a league-worst 14-68 to a 44-38 record—the first team in NBA history to triple its win total from one season to the next. They closed the season strong—clinching their first playoff berth since 2019—because Cade took the wheel and never let up.

That alone is impressive. But add in the underdog narrative, the city’s desperation for relevance, and the emotional weight of a comeback like this—and you have MVP gold. Voters lean into stories like this: Derrick Rose’s hometown rise, Westbrook’s triple-double chase, Jokic’s emergence. Cade’s arc is just as compelling.

National spotlight

Sure, stats matter, but media exposure seals the deal. This season, Cade went from Detroit’s best-kept secret to a national star. He appeared on NBA Finals coverage, made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and became the face of a long-dormant franchise finding its voice again.

That Kimmel appearance wasn’t just fun—it was narrative fuel. Voters now associate Cade with more than just numbers. They see the personality, the leadership, the vision. When they think “Cade Cunningham,” they don’t just think “Pistons.” They think redemption. A resilient city. A franchise star.

The competition—and why Cade’s story stands apart

Yes, Nikola Jokic (+200), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+250), and Giannis (+700) are frontrunners. But all are riding narratives that feel… familiar. Jokic’s brilliance is expected now. Shai proved himself, but he's no longer the new face. Giannis has been there, done that.

Meanwhile, Cade + Detroit? That’s a new chapter. That’s buzzworthy. That’s what voters gravitate toward.

Anthony Edwards (+1000) is Cade’s biggest narrative rival, but he doesn’t have the backdrop Cade does. He doesn’t carry a franchise from rock bottom. He hasn’t broken a 17-year playoff curse. Cade has.

NBA MVP Odds for 2025–26 Season (DraftKings):

Nikola Jokic: +200

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +250

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +700

Luka Doncic: +800

Anthony Edwards: +1000

Victor Wembanyama: +1800

Cade Cunningham: +3000

Jalen Brunson: +3500

Joel Embiid: +7000

Kevin Durant: +8000

Donovan Mitchell: +8000

Jaylen Brown: +10000

Anthony Davis: +10000

Paolo Banchero: +10000

Ja Morant: +12000

LeBron James: +15000

Steph Curry: +15000

Devin Booker: +18000

That +3000? That’s a window for believers. A bet on what we’ve already seen unfold—and what’s coming next.

The final verdict

MVP isn’t just about metrics—it’s about momentum. And Cade Cunningham embodies that perfectly:

Historic statistical leap

Dramatic team turnaround

National exposure and leadership

Emotional resonance in a city that’s ready to believe again

Cade isn’t just “in the conversation.” He’s the story. And next season, when Detroit takes another step and Cade continues his rise, the media and fans alike won’t be able to ignore it.