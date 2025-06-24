Why I Truly Believe Cade Cunningham Will Be MVP Next Season
I get it—+3000 odds feel like wishful thinking. But let me tell you something: this isn't about blind faith anymore. It's rooted in what Cade did this season, how he led, and how the story of Detroit’s comeback is resonating nationwide.
Because MVP voters don’t just chase stats—they crave a narrative. And Cade Cunningham is at the center of a perfect one: the rebirth of the Detroit Pistons.
A statistical masterpiece
This season, Cade averaged 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds—a stat line that places him among all-time greats, especially at just 23 years old. He recorded 7 triple-doubles and joined Oscar Robertson as one of the only players under 24 to average 25/5/9. And that was just the regular season.
In the playoffs, Cade elevated again: 25.0 PPG, 8.7 APG, 8.3 RPG across six games. He ended Detroit’s 17-year playoff drought and snapped a franchise-record 15 consecutive postseason losses with a 33-point, 12-rebound performance in Game 2.
From basement dweller to playoff contender
Detroit didn’t just sneak into the playoffs. The Pistons went from a league-worst 14-68 to a 44-38 record—the first team in NBA history to triple its win total from one season to the next. They closed the season strong—clinching their first playoff berth since 2019—because Cade took the wheel and never let up.
That alone is impressive. But add in the underdog narrative, the city’s desperation for relevance, and the emotional weight of a comeback like this—and you have MVP gold. Voters lean into stories like this: Derrick Rose’s hometown rise, Westbrook’s triple-double chase, Jokic’s emergence. Cade’s arc is just as compelling.
National spotlight
Sure, stats matter, but media exposure seals the deal. This season, Cade went from Detroit’s best-kept secret to a national star. He appeared on NBA Finals coverage, made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and became the face of a long-dormant franchise finding its voice again.
That Kimmel appearance wasn’t just fun—it was narrative fuel. Voters now associate Cade with more than just numbers. They see the personality, the leadership, the vision. When they think “Cade Cunningham,” they don’t just think “Pistons.” They think redemption. A resilient city. A franchise star.
The competition—and why Cade’s story stands apart
Yes, Nikola Jokic (+200), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+250), and Giannis (+700) are frontrunners. But all are riding narratives that feel… familiar. Jokic’s brilliance is expected now. Shai proved himself, but he's no longer the new face. Giannis has been there, done that.
Meanwhile, Cade + Detroit? That’s a new chapter. That’s buzzworthy. That’s what voters gravitate toward.
Anthony Edwards (+1000) is Cade’s biggest narrative rival, but he doesn’t have the backdrop Cade does. He doesn’t carry a franchise from rock bottom. He hasn’t broken a 17-year playoff curse. Cade has.
NBA MVP Odds for 2025–26 Season (DraftKings):
- Nikola Jokic: +200
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +250
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: +700
- Luka Doncic: +800
- Anthony Edwards: +1000
- Victor Wembanyama: +1800
- Cade Cunningham: +3000
- Jalen Brunson: +3500
- Joel Embiid: +7000
- Kevin Durant: +8000
- Donovan Mitchell: +8000
- Jaylen Brown: +10000
- Anthony Davis: +10000
- Paolo Banchero: +10000
- Ja Morant: +12000
- LeBron James: +15000
- Steph Curry: +15000
- Devin Booker: +18000
That +3000? That’s a window for believers. A bet on what we’ve already seen unfold—and what’s coming next.
The final verdict
MVP isn’t just about metrics—it’s about momentum. And Cade Cunningham embodies that perfectly:
- Historic statistical leap
- Dramatic team turnaround
- National exposure and leadership
- Emotional resonance in a city that’s ready to believe again
Cade isn’t just “in the conversation.” He’s the story. And next season, when Detroit takes another step and Cade continues his rise, the media and fans alike won’t be able to ignore it.
Detroit is back. Cade is the reason. And he’s just getting started.