Charles Woodson Jr. Gets Michigan Football Offer as Father Takes Browns Ownership Role

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 28: Former player Charles Woodson of the Green Bay Packers is honored for his induction into the Hall of Fame during halftime in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

A scholarship offer from Michigan football landed in Charles Woodson Jr.’s hands this month. The young defensive back from Lake Nona, Florida, stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 155 pounds. He got the news while next to his dad, an NFL great.

"The offer comes in and it's like, damn, that's pretty cool, man, pretty cool," said Woodson to The Detroit News.

Top schools want the rising star on their teams. Texas A&M made its pitch first. Florida State, Ole Miss, and Kentucky soon followed. Michigan’s defensive backs coach, LaMar Morgan, picked up the phone to make it official.

In 1997, the elder Woodson won college football's top prize at Michigan. Now he's stepped into a new role with the Cleveland Browns, buying a 0.1% piece of the team on May 20.

"Over the last year, I've enjoyed getting to know the leadership team at the Browns and I'm excited about the opportunity to be a part of the bright future for this team and to help be a resource for the entire organization as well as the NFL," Woodson said about joining the Browns' ownership group.

At age 48, Woodson stays connected to his alma mater. In 2009, he started the Charles Woodson Clinical Research Fund with $2 million for Mott Children’s Hospital.

NFL rules about owner promotions will affect his wine and bourbon business. Between running his companies and working on "FOX NFL Kickoff," the former star keeps busy.

When it comes to his son's college pick, he's taking it slow. "I raised my kids, both my boys, to make their own decisions. I told them, 'I want you to be comfortable going where you go.”