Chrysler Commemorates Centennial by Honoring Employees, Legacy

AUBURN HILLS, MI – JANUARY 29: The Chrysler world headquarters is shown January 29, 2014 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Chrysler announced today it will be changing its name to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and will be headquartered in the Netherlands. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

More than 1,500 Stellantis employees assembled at the Chrysler Technology Center campus in Auburn Hills on June 5 to commemorate Chrysler's 100th birthday.

During the event, a replica time capsule modeled after a toolbox once used by company founder Walter P. Chrysler was unveiled. The capsule was filled with historic Chrysler vehicle badges, brochures, design sketches, branded merchandise, and a list of the employees who participated in the group photo taken that day. A letter from Chrysler Brand CEO Chris Feuell, written to future employees and customers, was also placed inside the capsule.

Chrysler will extend its centennial anniversary celebration this summer by appearing at several significant automotive events. Later in the summer, the company will participate in the Woodward Dream Cruise, a gathering held in Metro Detroit on Aug. 16.

In addition to these public event appearances, Chrysler has created a seven-part video series designed for sharing on social media. The “Chrysler Century of Innovation” series highlights several personalities, vehicles, and technological innovations throughout the brand's evolution.

Full-length versions of the videos are posted on the Chrysler and Stellantis North America YouTube channels. Shorter clips are being released on social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

In recognition of the anniversary, Chrysler has unveiled a commemorative merchandise line featuring apparel and gifts. The merchandise is available at Collection.Chrysler.com.