June Lockhart Celebrates 100 Here’s To You, Mrs. Robinson!

Here’s to you, Mrs. Robinson! And a very Happy 100th Birthday!

June Lockhart celebrates her 100th birthday. a television icon who brought grace, warmth, and strength to every role she played.

Whether you remember her as the loving mom in Lassie or the calm and steady Dr. Maureen Robinson in Lost in Space, June was always a comforting presence on screen.

For so many of us, she was the face of classic TV Moms. Compassionate, composed, and quietly heroic. It’s amazing to think that she's been part of our lives through generations of stories, reruns, and Saturday afternoon nostalgia.

Here's A Fact You Might Not Know

getty images June Lockheart

June Lockhart holds a lifetime press pass to the White House, given to her by Dwight D. Eisenhower's press secretary, James Hagerty.

She is a noted David Bowie fan, and frequently kept a picture of him in her wallet.

Lockhart has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one for motion pictures #6323 Hollywood Boulevard, and one for television #6362 Hollywood Boulevard.

Here’s to a living legend, and to 100 remarkable years

Lockhart has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one for motion pictures and one for television. And, in 2021, she returned to her Lost in Space roots as the voice of Alpha Control in an episode of the reboot on Netflix.

TV Mom Club

Here's a list of some of the most memorable TV moms from the 1960s and 1970s:

Dr. Maureen Robinson: ( June Lockhart) Lost in Space from 1965 to 1968.

June Cleaver: (Barbara Billingsley) from Leave It to Beaver (1957-1963)

Lucy Ricardo: (Lucille Ball) from I Love Lucy, The Lucy Show, and Here's Lucy (1951-1974)

Carol Brady: (Florence Henderson) from The Brady Bunch (1969-1974)

Samantha Stephens: (Elizabeth Montgomery) from Bewitched (1964-1972)

Lily Munster: (Yvonne De Carlo) from The Munsters (1964-1966)

Maude Findlay: (Bea Arthur) from Maude (1972-1978)

Kate Bradley: (Bea Benaderet) from Petticoat Junction (1963-1970)

Edith Bunker: (Jean Stapleton) from All in the Family (1971-1979)

Ann Romano: (Bonnie Franklin) from One Day at a Time (1975-1984)

Where Is June Lockhart Now?