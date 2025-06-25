Most Trusted Brands Equals Exercise in Stereotypes

ContestsConcerts + Events
Donielle Flynn
a picture of Dawn dish Soap and Band-Aids: The two most trust brands of 2025

Morning COncept has released their list of Most Trusted Brands for 2025.

photo by Donielle Flynn

Well this blows... like a Boomer Kleenex. Morning Consult lives and owns the moniker of "Most Trusted Brands." I checked out their sample size because I have a hard time believing the findings are THIS stereotypical.

Morning Consult surveyed more than 80 million people and they are the most trusted brand for giving info on the most trusted brands. Like level Overlord. It's the Superbowl of Most Trusted Brands and the other team is a no show.

Their findings are disturbingly stereotypical and I feel like most generations will feel the burn. Let's start by ripping the Boomer Band-Aid...

Boomers' Most Trusted Brands

Kleenex... sigh. Because old people love tissues. Band-Aid... listen, I get it. I'm stuck on Band-Aids, cause Band-Aids stuck on me. Tylenol: that's fair. Dawn Dish Soap and UPS... cuz QVC ain't gonna deliver itself.

Gen X's Most Trusted Brands

Dawn Dish Soap again! It makes sense since we're always cleaning up after somebody. Oral-B... I hear they're bringing sexy back... along with a water pick because flossing isn't enough.

Band-Aid, Duracell, Heinz Ketchup, Clorox, and M&Ms because I need chocolate after a good round of household chores. I used to go to bars and drink and dance. Now I clean stuff and watch myself get fat. #goodtimes

Millennials' Most Trusted Brands

Google... See? Now to me, that is respectable. It's followed up by PayPal. I have a hard time believing PayPal. I feel like Venmo and others have surpassed PayPal. Then again, I didn't interview 80 million people so... YouTube and Dawn Dish Soap. Everybody loves Dawn! Especially the ducks.

Gen Z's Most Trusted Brands

YouTube: Wow, do I believe it. Kids today all want to be YouTubers. My kids are a Millennial and a Gen Z. Both of them watch YouTube like I would watch TV. God forbid we ever get rid of Premium. Gen Z also trusts Band-Aid and Dawn Dish Soap. Told ya! Everyone loves Dawn and almost everyone loves Band-Aid.

Who Topped the List?

As I mentioned, Dawn Dish Soap and Band-Aids were the most popular. UPS and Tylenol were the other top picks for all U.S. adults. According to Morning Consult, "These brands have become household staples, trusted for their reliability and consistent quality."

Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
