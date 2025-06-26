HBO’s ‘Billy Joel: And So It Goes’ Documentary Set for Two-Part July Release as Star Deals with Health Issues

HBO plans on launching a five-hour film about music star Billy Joel this summer. Part one starts July 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the second airing a week later, on July 25.

This comes as Joel takes a break from shows due to a neurological condition called Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), which mainly affects his senses and balance. "Getting old sucks, but it's still preferable to getting cremated," Joel said to The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Susan Lacy also told The Hollywood Reporter: "He's going to be fine. He just needs to recover. He needs to do the physical therapy, which he's doing — the doctors were telling him yesterday he'll be fine."

The doc will feature fresh clips, private films, and old photos that paint a picture of Joel's sixty years in music. The first part will focus on his youth in Long Island, his time with early bands, and his relationship with his first wife, Elizabeth Weber, which sparked songs like "Just the Way You Are."

Part two explores his artistic shift to singing about the social issues of the time, such as closed factories and the war in Vietnam.

Big names share their thoughts throughout the film, including Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Sting, Pink, and Garth Brooks. His daughter Alexa Ray Joel and current wife Alexis Roderick also take part.

The documentary is executive-produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman through their Playtone production company, as well as Sean Hayes and Todd Miliner through Hazy Mills. HBO's Lisa Heller and Sara Rodriguez are also executive producers. Award-winning pros Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin direct.