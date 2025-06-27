This Day in Rock History: June 27

June 27 has been anything but quiet in rock history. This day has touched every corner of the music world, from Billboard chart shakeups to unforgettable festival sets and key industry rulings. Whether you're into classic rock legends or early 2000s pop-punk, June 27 has something in its history for every kind of music fan.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Big moves on the Billboard charts on June 27 helped cement the careers of various artists:

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band's hit "Still the Same" jumped two spots to No.7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It peaked at No. 4 and stayed on the chart for 18 weeks. 1983: "Don't Let It End" by the Styx would peak at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The band wasn't new to the chart, with six previous charting singles.

Duran Duran's "The Reflex" maintained its No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the band's first chart-topping single. 1989: Pop-rock song "Satisfied" by Richard Marx was No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, dropping from the No. 1 spot the previous week, a position now held by "Baby Don't Forget My Number" by Milli Vanilli.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Stages across the globe lit up with legendary performances and unforgettable moments on June 27:

The Smashing Pumpkins were one of many performers who claimed the stage on the opening day of the three-day Glastonbury Festival. 2008: While ticket sales were slow for the Glastonbury Festival, names such as Kings of Leon and Panic! At The Disco headlined on the first day of the festival, which included around 2,000 performances across 50 stages.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Behind the scenes, June 27 brought its share of lawsuits, losses, and rising talent:

1983: Evan David Taubenfeld, Avril Lavigne's lead guitarist from 2002 to 2004, was born in Baltimore, Maryland.

Evan David Taubenfeld, Avril Lavigne's lead guitarist from 2002 to 2004, was born in Baltimore, Maryland. 2000: A U.S. appeals court ruled that the Rolling Stones improperly borrowed two songs from blues artist Robert Johnson. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that "Love in Vain" and "Stop Breakin' Down" improperly used Johnson's songs because they were not a part of the public domain.

A U.S. appeals court ruled that the Rolling Stones improperly borrowed two songs from blues artist Robert Johnson. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that "Love in Vain" and "Stop Breakin' Down" improperly used Johnson's songs because they were not a part of the public domain. 2002: Rock legend John Entwistle was found dead in his hotel room at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas. His cause of death was later ruled as a heart attack brought on by cocaine.