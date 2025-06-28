ContestsConcerts + Events
Massive Balloonfest in Howell Turns 40

The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest in Howell is a colorful three-day celebration with lots of community spirit, breathtaking sights, and family-friendly fun. Here’s a look at how it began, what makes…

Donielle Flynn
A bunch of colorful hot air balloons inflated in a field for the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest in Howell

The Howel school fields filled up with hot air balloons just before dusck for the Balloon Glow… a signature event at Balloonfest in Howell.

The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest in Howell is a colorful three-day celebration with lots of community spirit, breathtaking sights, and family-friendly fun. Here's a look at how it began, what makes the Balloon Glow so magical, and the ways the festival supports the local community.

The Launch of Balloonfest in Howell

The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest first took flight in 1985 as a state championship in hot air ballooning. The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce hosted event: six balloons, some lawn chairs, and a BBQ grill. Since that time, The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest has since grown into Howell's signature summer event. Multiple pilots, crews, sponsors, volunteers, and families have turned it into an unforgettable gathering, drawing huge crowds over the three-day weekend.

two women smiling... one is wearing sunglasses. A bunch of hot air balloons are in the backgroundDonielle Flynn

Doni met up with her high school friend, Chris for this Rockin' Road Trip to check out The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest in Howell

What Is the Balloon Glow?

The Livingston Post talks about Balloon Glow, "A signature highlight first introduced in 1993, the Balloon Glow has become the fan favorite." A bunch of hot air balloons are unloaded in the field behind Howell High School. The balloons are inflated and the fire blasts provide the glow at dusk.

Rockin' Road Trips was on hand for the Friday night balloon glow this year. After a torrential downpour around 4:30, the skies cleared, and Friday night turned out to be beautiful. Around 15 balloons inflated as part of the balloonfest in Howell. We caught a time lapse video as the balloons inflated. Space Cowboy was definitely our favorite too. We channeled Steve Miller as ""Space Cowboy" rose up.

Here are some pictures of the balloon glow.

Hot air Balloons inflated, but on the ground, kick off their flames to create a colorful glow at dusk.Donielle Flynn

Seeing the hot air balloons light up like colorful lanterns at dusk as really amazing.

Hot air Balloons inflated, but on the ground, kick off their flames to create a colorful glow at dusk.Howell Ballonfest Hot air Balloon festival and carnival Rockin' road trips

At dusk the balloons started hitting their fire turning the balloons into colorful lanterns. They had music and a laser show to boot!

Daily Launches & Competitions

Balloon enthusiasts can also enjoy:

  • Morning fly-ins (Saturday and Sunday, around 6‑8 a.m.)
  • Mass evening launches (each day: weather permitting)
  • Skill competitions, where pilots aim to drop markers onto targets—a test of navigation for the pilots and a treat for spectators

The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest also has a carnival next door making this a really great event for families.

the carnival next door to the Balloonfest in Howell. Night skies make the LED lights of the carvinal rides a pretty lightshow all its own.Donielle Flynn

Night shot of the carnival next door to the Balloonfest in Howell. Night skies make the LED lights of the carvinal rides a pretty lightshow all its own.

Admission to the event is $5! I thought that was a very fair price... ride bands for the carnival are not included.

The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest has come a long way from that humble 1985 BBQ balloon gathering. Today, it's a spectacular community cornerstone—full of soaring balloons, night-time glows, family fun, local business support, and volunteer-driven goodwill. It truly captures the heart of Howell and offers something unforgettable for every visitor.

