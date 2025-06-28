Massive Balloonfest in Howell Turns 40

The Howel school fields filled up with hot air balloons just before dusck for the Balloon Glow… a signature event at Balloonfest in Howell.

The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest in Howell is a colorful three-day celebration with lots of community spirit, breathtaking sights, and family-friendly fun. Here's a look at how it began, what makes the Balloon Glow so magical, and the ways the festival supports the local community.

The Launch of Balloonfest in Howell

The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest first took flight in 1985 as a state championship in hot air ballooning. The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce hosted event: six balloons, some lawn chairs, and a BBQ grill. Since that time, The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest has since grown into Howell's signature summer event. Multiple pilots, crews, sponsors, volunteers, and families have turned it into an unforgettable gathering, drawing huge crowds over the three-day weekend.

Donielle Flynn Doni met up with her high school friend, Chris for this Rockin' Road Trip to check out The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest in Howell

What Is the Balloon Glow?

The Livingston Post talks about Balloon Glow, "A signature highlight first introduced in 1993, the Balloon Glow has become the fan favorite." A bunch of hot air balloons are unloaded in the field behind Howell High School. The balloons are inflated and the fire blasts provide the glow at dusk.

Rockin' Road Trips was on hand for the Friday night balloon glow this year. After a torrential downpour around 4:30, the skies cleared, and Friday night turned out to be beautiful. Around 15 balloons inflated as part of the balloonfest in Howell. We caught a time lapse video as the balloons inflated. Space Cowboy was definitely our favorite too. We channeled Steve Miller as ""Space Cowboy" rose up.

Here are some pictures of the balloon glow.

Donielle Flynn Seeing the hot air balloons light up like colorful lanterns at dusk as really amazing.

Howell Ballonfest Hot air Balloon festival and carnival Rockin' road trips At dusk the balloons started hitting their fire turning the balloons into colorful lanterns. They had music and a laser show to boot!

Daily Launches & Competitions

Balloon enthusiasts can also enjoy:

Morning fly-ins (Saturday and Sunday, around 6‑8 a.m.)

(Saturday and Sunday, around 6‑8 a.m.) Mass evening launches (each day: weather permitting)

(each day: weather permitting) Skill competitions, where pilots aim to drop markers onto targets—a test of navigation for the pilots and a treat for spectators

The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest also has a carnival next door making this a really great event for families.

Donielle Flynn Night shot of the carnival next door to the Balloonfest in Howell. Night skies make the LED lights of the carvinal rides a pretty lightshow all its own.

Admission to the event is $5! I thought that was a very fair price... ride bands for the carnival are not included.