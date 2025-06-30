ContestsConcerts + Events
Study Says What the State of Michigan Does Best

Every U.S. state has something for which it’s known, and that makes the identity of each state special. For example, looking across the United States, California is known for Hollywood…

Every U.S. state has something that it simply does best, and that makes the identity of each state special.
For example, looking across the United States, California is known for Hollywood and the superstars, while New York is celebrated for being the largest city in the country and one of the biggest in the world. Now, a new study highlights what makes each state special, as far as what each U.S. state does best and worst.

The 'Best' Thing This State Does

The U.S., of course, is made up of 50 states, and each one has its own culture. The American Flag ties all of the states together, with USA.gov noting that "the flag of the United States is a symbol of freedom before which Americans recite the pledge of allegiance" and that "the flag's 13 red and white stripes represent the 13 original colonies," with its "50 white stars on a blue background represent the 50 states."

Another fun fact is that the U.S. is "the world's third largest country in size and nearly the third largest in terms of population," according to National Geographic. "Located in North America, the country is bordered on the west by the Pacific Ocean and to the east by the Atlantic Ocean," National Geographic adds.

In a Reader's Digest feature, the publication singles out each state and what that state does best and worst. The piece reveals everything from where to find the "most dog-friendly cities to dealing with the highest obesity rates."

For Michigan, the publication says the state is the best at golf. "Head to Michigan to play a few rounds, where they have the most golf courses and country clubs per capita," Reader's Digest notes. But, the state is also supposedly worst for identity theft, according to the article, with more than "15,000 reported cases last year (the majority related to government documents or benefits)." What do you think makes this state excel? Reach out to me and let me know.

