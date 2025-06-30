Surprise Michigan Nude Recreation Week Comes In July

When Is Nude Recreation Week In Michigan? The week after the 4th of July is Nude Recreation Week on National Day Calendar. The day offers a way to shed stress while… well, you know.

When Is Michigan Nude Recreation Week?

Some say it is a good time for first-time visitors to clothing-optional and nudist resorts. According to The Wall Street Journal, vacationing at nude sunbathing resorts is a growing travel trend.

How To Celebrate Nude Recreation Week?

While people are planning to take off on their 4th of July summer vacations, a group of Americans will literally take off this summer. They'll be taking off their clothes while on a fun nude vacation, which is also called nakations.

There Is A Nude Society Association

AANR, The American Association for Nude Recreation, and TNS, The Naturist Society, celebrate an annual event every year. Created by The Naturist Society almost 40 years ago, it's called Nude Recreation Week. This year it runs July 7-13th.

Yes Michigan Is A Destination Spot For This Year's Celebration

Don't be surprised that some of these resorts are in your Michigan backyard. Here is a list of some in your area.

Whispering Oaks Resort at 5864 Baldwin Rd, Oxford, MI 48371

Forest Hills Club is located at 355 Riverside Drive in Saranac.

Spruce Hollow is located at 8700 West 6 1/2 Road in Mesick.

Cherry Lane Nudist Resort is at 11540 N Adams Road in North Adams.

Turtle Lake Resort is located at 2101 9 Mile Road in Union City.

Nuance Naturist Bed & Breakfast is at 5155 W Drive North in Battle Creek.

Beat The Heat, But What Does The Law Say About NRW?

Michigan law forbids the public showing of genitals, buttocks, or a woman's breasts outside of breastfeeding, and offenders can be imprisoned, fined, and added to the sex offender registry.