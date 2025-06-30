Vacation Recovery is Real
When we took family vacations in the summer or over holidays, we got home exhausted and with a pretty crap to-do list. It took several days for our vacation recovery. We need groceries, the lawn, the pets... everything and everybody need catch up time after a vacation.
I'm thankful to be able to take the vacation, but vacation recovery is a real thing. Findings from a new report from talkerresearch.com says it takes parents roughly two and a half days to recover from a family vacation. 71% of parents says they come home from a vacation needing another vacation to recover from vacation. Phew! that's a lot of vacationing.
How To Help Shorten Vacation Recovery Time
Talker's research says the key is taking the path of least resistance. 30% of parents say bribing the kids is totally acceptable on vacation. 28% buying toys while vacation or other retail therapy for the kids (or adults) is also a go-to move. 26% of parents said "unlimited screen time" is also acceptable.
This seems like a great idea: soundscapes. Think music, storytelling, etc. Try to choose calming soundscapes to keep the mood relaxed. The app, Calm, has a pretty great selection of soundscapes and childrens stories.
I love summer vacations. As a kid, we would always take a summer vacation... to the same places. lol My grandma lived in Niagara Falls, New York. Driving through Canada was always exciting and some visits included going to a tour at the Falls.
Our other vacation at to Memphis to visit my mom's side of the family. I still remember our trip to Graceland as a child. Wishing you a great summer... and summer vacation! I hope these tips help your vacation recovery time. One more tip! Grocery delivery is amazing.
I can't speak to all set ups, but I've been a Boost member with Kroger for a year now, and I love it. $60 a year and they deliver my groceries ($35 minimum order). Oder your groceries from your phone and have them delivered the morning after your return. It rocks.