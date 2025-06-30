Vacation Recovery is Real

We live for Summer and vacations in Michigan. Vacation time is amazing, but what about the return to home and reality? Vacation recovery time is real.

When we took family vacations in the summer or over holidays, we got home exhausted and with a pretty crap to-do list. It took several days for our vacation recovery. We need groceries, the lawn, the pets... everything and everybody need catch up time after a vacation.

I'm thankful to be able to take the vacation, but vacation recovery is a real thing. Findings from a new report from talkerresearch.com says it takes parents roughly two and a half days to recover from a family vacation. 71% of parents says they come home from a vacation needing another vacation to recover from vacation. Phew! that's a lot of vacationing.

How To Help Shorten Vacation Recovery Time

Talker's research says the key is taking the path of least resistance. 30% of parents say bribing the kids is totally acceptable on vacation. 28% buying toys while vacation or other retail therapy for the kids (or adults) is also a go-to move. 26% of parents said "unlimited screen time" is also acceptable.

This seems like a great idea: soundscapes. Think music, storytelling, etc. Try to choose calming soundscapes to keep the mood relaxed. The app, Calm, has a pretty great selection of soundscapes and childrens stories.

I love summer vacations. As a kid, we would always take a summer vacation... to the same places. lol My grandma lived in Niagara Falls, New York. Driving through Canada was always exciting and some visits included going to a tour at the Falls.

Our other vacation at to Memphis to visit my mom's side of the family. I still remember our trip to Graceland as a child. Wishing you a great summer... and summer vacation! I hope these tips help your vacation recovery time. One more tip! Grocery delivery is amazing.