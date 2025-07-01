Happy Canada Day To Our Friends To The North

Canada's national holiday, celebrated annually on July 1st.

Getty Images / Linda Goodhue / Contributor Windsor, Canada looking across the Detroit River to the skyline of Detroit, Michigan, U.S.A. Getty Images / Linda Goodhue / Contributor

What Is This Special Day?

It Commemorates the Constitution Act of 1867, which joined together four British colonies to form Canada.

Celebrations typically include parades, concerts, fireworks, and community gatherings.

A day to reflect on what it means to be Canadian, to share what makes them proud and to celebrate in our own way.

Highlights the richness of our land, our diversity, our culture, our contributions, but above all, our people.

Things We Associate With Canada

"The Mounted Canadian police" Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)

Maple Leaf: featured on the Canadian flag and a widely recognized national emblem.

Beaver: Canada's national animal, symbolizing sovereignty.

The National Flag: Features a red and white design with a single maple leaf.

"O Canada": The national anthem.

The Maple Tree: Designated as Canada's arboreal emblem.

The Canadian Horse: The official national horse breed.

Ice hockey (winter) and lacrosse (summer).

Red and White: Considered Canada's national colors, displayed on the flag.

Great Canadian Inventions

The Band RUSH

Hawaiian Pizza

Facebook Hawaiian Pizza Is From Canada

Hockey Invented In Canada

( Andy Lyons/Allsport/Getty Images) Wayne Gretsky #99 of Canada (Photo by Andy Lyons/Allsport/Getty Images)

Hockey, as we know it, took shape in during the mid-19th century.

Popular Canadian Cuisine

Poutine: A dish of French fries, cheese curds, and gravy, originating in Quebec.

Nanaimo Bars: A three-layered no-bake dessert bar.

Butter Tarts: A sweet pastry tart.

Montreal-style Bagels: Sweet, dense, and baked in wood-fired ovens.

Ketchup Chips: A distinctive snack flavor.

Montreal Smoked Meat: Salted, spiced, and smoked beef brisket.

Caesars: A cocktail made with Clamato juice, vodka, and spices.

Things That Canada Gave Us

Canola Oil, Basketball, Snowmobiles, Maple Syrup, Better Beer, SCTV, Tim Hortons ,Don Cherry Peanut Butter and William Shatner.

Thank You Our Friends, enjoy the day ahead.