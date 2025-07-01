ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

How to Watch the Final Black Sabbath Show

After first being announced in February, we are now just days out from the July 5 all-star show “Back To The Beginning.” The show will be headlined by the final…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

After first being announced in February, we are now just days out from the July 5 all-star show "Back To The Beginning." The show will be headlined by the final performances of Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath.

The massive show will be available to stream live worldwide by ordering it from BackToTheBeginning.com. The livestream ticket costs $29.99, plus applicable taxes and service fees. There is also a special bundle that features the livestream ticket and an exclusive t-shirt for $64.98, plus applicable taxes and service fees.

Since the show is based in Birmingham, England, the livestream will start at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT in the United States.

"Back to the Beginning" will be the first time in 20 years that the original Black Sabbath lineup performs together. Other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, the surviving members of Soundgarden, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.

Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Steve Tyler, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.

Black SabbathOzzy Osbourne
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Foo Fighters Release Surprise Cover of Minor Threat’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Hear It’
MusicFoo Fighters Release Surprise Cover of Minor Threat’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Hear It’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Rod Stewart Dazzles at Glastonbury Comeback with a Knockout Show
MusicRod Stewart Dazzles at Glastonbury Comeback with a Knockout ShowLaura Adkins
Green Day’s Armstrong Takes Stage With Sex Pistols at Norway Festival
MusicGreen Day’s Armstrong Takes Stage With Sex Pistols at Norway FestivalDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect