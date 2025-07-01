How to Watch the Final Black Sabbath Show
After first being announced in February, we are now just days out from the July 5 all-star show "Back To The Beginning." The show will be headlined by the final performances of Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath.
The massive show will be available to stream live worldwide by ordering it from BackToTheBeginning.com. The livestream ticket costs $29.99, plus applicable taxes and service fees. There is also a special bundle that features the livestream ticket and an exclusive t-shirt for $64.98, plus applicable taxes and service fees.
Since the show is based in Birmingham, England, the livestream will start at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT in the United States.
"Back to the Beginning" will be the first time in 20 years that the original Black Sabbath lineup performs together. Other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, the surviving members of Soundgarden, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.
Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Steve Tyler, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.