The Spirits of Huron River Inn BBQ in Rockwood

The Huron River Inn BBQ in Rockwood serves delicious BBQ and may be the home to a spirit or two… and we’re not talking about the booze.

I was looking around for the best BBQ restaurants in Metro Detroit when I ran across Huron River Inn BBQ in Rockwood. The establishment's history goes back to the 1860s. Originally, Huron River Inn BBQ was known as Burton Manor and operated through the Civil War. It's been a tavern, a hotel, a brothel, and a stop on the underground railroad.

Food First: Let's Talk BBQ

The restaurant is located pretty much halfway between my sister, Deb and me. My sister, Deb loves checking out haunted places. I gave her a call and asked her if she'd ever eaten at Huron River Inn BBQ. She had not, so we decided to go check out the BBQ and the ghost reports.

Donielle Flynn The front of the establishment: The Huron River Inn BBQ... but everyone enters in the back. It's not a formal place.

How Good is the BBQ?

It was very good. I find that pretty much all of the best BBQ places have the pulled pork, brisket, or steak without the sauce and then you choose. Huron River Inn did the same. I got the pulled pork dinner, The pulled pork was really good. It was juicy and tender and I liked their sauces too.

Huron River Inn BBR has three flavors of BBQ sauce. The House sauce was a perfect match with my pulled pork. I also enjoyed the Carolina sauce. If you're a mustard fan, I think you will too. The Hot sauce wasn't that "Hot" in my opinion. The spice level could have been higher.

The sides were OK, but the pulled pork was definitely the star. They also have giant baked potatoes. The BBQ of your choice and cheese come on the potato with butter and sour cream on the side. That's what my sister got.

Donielle Flynn Huron River Inn BBQ has a massive baked potato with BBQ and cheese.

Presentation is modest. Deb's potato came on a silver tray and so did my dinner. The sides were served in Styrofoam, which I found interesting. The sides weren't bad, but they didn't feel like they were made in house. Here's a picture of my dinner:

Donielle Flynn The pulled pork was really good, but the sides were middle-of-the-road to me. They weren't bad, but also I've had better when it came to the sides.

Huron River Inn BBQ: Haunted Reputation

Our server, Jewel, was super nice and knowledgeable. Jewel said several spooky things had happened to her including the fans in the addition turning up full blast for no reason and blowing papers everywhere. There's also a picture from back in the day that has flipped upside down on occasion. (picture at the top of this article).

Jewel said the basement is spooky. They sometimes hear footsteps or bumps coming from the basement when no one is in there. Around the Civil War, the basement was used as a safe house on the Underground Railroad, but that doesn't mean it was always safe.

Detroit Paranormal has been out several times. According to staff, DP said there is "a deceitful energy in the basement that you can't trust."

The building was built in 1860 before Rockwood was Rockwood. There was a fire in the early 1900s. The patrons and staff carried the bottles and chairs to safety and the party continued. In 1907 The Rockwood Hotel was built. Today it is the Huron River BBQ.

Detroit Paranormal Walk-Through Video of Huron River Inn BBQ

I don't know if you'll find any ghostly presence while you dine or sing Karaoke (Saturday nights at 9pm! YAS!), but you will get friendly service and delicious BBQ at Huron River Inn. Deb and I left happy and with enough leftovers to have a second meal. The prices are reasonable too.