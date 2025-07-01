Michigan Lottery: $5 “ELECTRIC 50s” instant tickets
Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to Big Jim’s House, July21-25, for your chance…
LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN
Listen to Big Jim's House, July21-25, for your chance to call in and win.
This month's feature is $5 “Electric 50s” instant tickets
You could win 10 - $5 “Electric 50s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly! With 3 bonus chances to win on each ticket. $5 “Electric 50s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery… it’s instant fun for everyone!
Visit www.michiganlottery.com for detail
