ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan Lottery: $5 “ELECTRIC 50s” instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to Big Jim’s House, July21-25, for your chance…

Doug Warner
Electric 50s

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Listen to Big Jim's House, July21-25, for your chance to call in and win.

This month's feature is $5 “Electric 50s” instant tickets

You could win 10 - $5 “Electric 50s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly! With 3 bonus chances to win on each ticket. $5 “Electric 50s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery… it’s instant fun for everyone!

MiLottery_Vert_cmyk

Visit www.michiganlottery.com for detail

Lottery
Doug WarnerWriter
Related Stories
Weingartz
ContestsIt’s the WCSX Red, White & BBQ Weekend! You can win a $250 gift card from Weingartz!Ben Perez
Uncle Sam Jam
ContestsYou can win passes to the WCSX V.I.P Tent at Uncle Sam Jam July 12th!Ben Perez
Best of Times
ContestsWin VIP Seats to WCSX Presents Styx, Kevin Cronin & Don Felder – Brotherhood of Rock at Pine Knob!!Ben Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect