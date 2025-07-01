7 Award-Winning Michigan Made BBQ Sauces

This Fourth of July, turn up the flavor with some of the finest Michigan made BBQ sauces the Mitten has to offer. These local legends are all-natural and award-winning. Plus they're packed with personality, just like our playlist on the WCSX Red, White & Barbecue Weekend.

Michigan Made BBQ Sauces

Smokey Michigan BBQ Sauce - All-natural, gluten-free, vegan, and rich in smoky savor. Heart of Michigan’s flagship sauce that's versatile on all meats. To cap it off, they offer three other flavors: Cherry, Whiskey, and Caribbean Habanero.

Michigan Awesome Smoky Hot BBQ Sauce - 4.9 stars on Google customer reviews, this is a sauce with "just the right amount of smoke and spice."

Sansonetti BBQ Sauces - Sansonetti sauces are 100% Michigan focused. Offering Michigan Maple, Michigan Cherry, and Hot Hickory flavors, these make great gifts for Michigan-transplants too. Sansonetti offers a Michigan Apple Glaze which I have to think is delicious.

Traverse Bay Farms Cherry BBQ Sauce - This one of our Michigan made BBQ sauces uses tart Northern Michigan cherries and molasses. Thick, rich, and award-winning—great on all BBQ staples. Traverse City is always winning awards for literally EVERY.THING. This sauce is no exception.

Detroit OL Smokey Vegan BBQ Sauce - A Detroit-based vegan sauce with big, bold flavor—perfect for plant-based grilling or classic meat combos.

Fessler's Sauces - Fessler's Sauces hail from Fenton. Kudos: Fessler's award-winning BBQ sauce is made from "Michigan Honey and apple cider vinegar."

Lorraine's Premium BBQ Sauce - Lorraine's sets themselves apart with their raisin-based sauces. They use "Natural sweeteners like molasses and honey." Additionally, Lorraine's sauces are gluten free and non-GMO.

The Sauce is Boss

From the cherry orchards of Traverse City to the smoky kitchens of Detroit, Michigan’s barbecue sauces are more than condiments. They’re handcrafted expressions of local pride, bold taste, and serious grill-master energy. What's your preference? Do you like it sweet and sticky, hot and smoky, or with a splash of Michigan maple? There’s a sauce from the Mitten that will bring your BBQ to life.

Smokey Michigan’s lineup delivers all-natural, vegan-friendly flavor with versatile options like cherry, whiskey, and habanero. Traverse Bay Farms and Cherry Republic remind us why Northern Michigan cherries are world-famous. Their Michigan made sauces are sweet, tart, and irresistible on everything from ribs to pizza. Meanwhile, Sansonetti and Detroit OL Smokey offer unique takes for traditional and plant-based grillers alike.

These sauces aren’t just perfect for the WCSX Red, White & Barbecue Weekend, they’re made to impress year-round. They make great gifts, add local flair to your cookouts, and support Michigan businesses with every bottle.

Light the grill, grab some Michigan made BBQ sauces, and crank up WCSX at your backyard barbecue.