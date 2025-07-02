Operation Dry Water Steps up Boat Patrols To Fight Drunk Boating During July 4th Holiday

Law enforcement will increase water patrols July 4-6 during Operation Dry Water. This program aims to stop people from operating boats while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"We know the Fourth of July holiday is the focal point of summer for many families," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "No matter whether you're behind the wheel of a car or operating a boat, don't drink alcohol and drive. Protect yourself, your family, and your friends."

Last year's campaign united 485 agencies across the nation. Officers stopped 584 intoxicated boaters and issued over 43,000 safety citations. The massive effort put 7,000 officers on waterways.

Operation Dry Water began in 2009. Since then, program officers have checked millions of vessels and caught thousands breaking the law. Data from the U.S. Coast Guard shows drinking causes most fatal water accidents. Just like driving cars, the legal blood alcohol limit is 0.08 on the water.

In Michigan's Oakland County marine unit is the largest in the state. Their fleet includes 23 patrol boats, quick response craft, a hovercraft, and off-road vehicles. Forty-five seasonal deputies staff the unit and watch 450 lakes.

"We want everyone to have a great time on the water, but safety has to come first," said WVDNR Police Capt. Warren Goodson. "Boating under the influence puts everyone at risk. If you plan to drink, plan ahead and designate a sober operator."

Patrols will check boats for required safety gear and stop suspicious operators. About 85% of drowning victims weren't wearing life jackets when their accidents happened. Rules require U.S. Coast Guard-approved vests for each person aboard.