When it comes to barbecue, what are the Metro Detroit Best BBQ Spots? It's a tough list... The Metro Detroit community knows how to bring the smoke. Whether you're a ribs-and-coleslaw purist, a brisket fanatic, or just chasing that perfect combo of sweet, tangy, and smoky, the Motor City delivers the goods. From legendary neighborhood joints with decades of history to newer smokehouses raising the bar, there's no shortage of spots serving up slow-cooked, sauce-slathered greatness.

Let's be clear: finding the Metro Detroit best BBQ spots isn't easy. We have a lot of BBQ places doing it right. This list shows some of the highest rated BBQ restaurants in and around Detroit. Some are mom and pop carry-outs and others are the total dining experience with price points ranging as well.

Grab some napkins, loosen your belt, and let’s dig in:

Metro Detroit Best BBQ Spots

I wanted to begin with a hidden gem I saw from Chow Down Detroit. Jim O'Brien first showed me Chow Down's videos and I think they're great. This is one of his favorite BBQ spots he's been there a couple of times. The food looks amazing. This is definitely on my go-to list.

Arkin's Sweet BBQ 30140 Southfield Rd, Southfield

Famous for its pulled chicken “Yardbird” sandwich, baby back ribs, and indulgent mac & cheese. Featured on Man vs. Food and praised as “life-changing” by Adam Richman.

Slows announced in April of 2025 that another Slows will be opening in Berkley at 3087 12 Mile Road and Griffith Street.

2138 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI

Carry-out BBQ Joints

A Detroit institution since 1964, known for vinegar-based pit-style ribs, rib sandwiches, rib tips, and wing dings.

Casual BBQ joint with really good food.

7444 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI

Beloved for smoked ribs and classic BBQ combos with sides like fries and coleslaw. Highly rated by locals.

Old-school carry-out BBQ known for their charcoal smoked ribs chicken and shrimp.

3845 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI

Weekend BBQ cookouts featuring smoked sausage, ribs, and live music. A neighborhood favorite.

2727 Russell St, Detroit, MI

Higher-End BBQ Experience

Offers a refined BBQ experience with various regional styles and specials like sliders. Known for its upscale vibe and signature sauces including Michigan Cherry Mollasses.

573 Monroe St, Detroit, MI

A Couple More Burb Favorites

Bad Brad’s BBQ (Metro Detroit – multiple locations)

With five locations, this scratch-kitchen favorite serves wings, brisket, and inventive sides like BBQ chowder. "Their chicken nachos are 🔥 And their mac n cheese is probably the best I’ve ever had at a restaurant." (reddit)

Locations include Shelby Township, New Baltimore, Orion Township, Clinton Township, and Livonia.

Voted “Best BBQ in Detroit” by our sister station, WRIF listeners in 2023. Its massive Texas-style beef ribs that "melt in your mouth" and award-winning mac & cheese were two of the most popular comments on this Washington Township BBQ spot.

66880 Van Dyke, Washington Township

Photo: Will Spurrier K-Block's Fire Pit BBQ in Washington Township