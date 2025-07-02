Mt Clemens Local Businesses Facing Challenges With Construction

Mount Clemens Local Businesses are facing challenges due to ongoing construction as part of the Downtown Revitalization Project.

How can you help Mt Clemens Local Businesses?

Local Owner Takes To Social Media

The Owner of Abbibo took to social media to shed light on what is going on in Mt Clemens.

When I opened Abbibo 11 years ago, my goal was to create a place where everyone could feel comfortable and welcomed. A place that family and friends, both old and new, could call home. A place where feeding your family, or a fun night out with friends, wouldn't wreck your budget. It was never about money for me, it was about the people, and building a relationship with this fantastic community.

As many of you know, I not only own a business in Mt. Clemens, but I have lived here for 26 years as well. I love this place! The people, the diverse culture, the downtown area (the only real walkable downtown on the East side...a true gem!), the neighborhoods, the wonderfully varied architecture....I truly love it all and I will never leave.

Through the good times and the bad, Abbibo has stuck to my original vision, and I am proud of that, but Abbibo is really struggling right now. Since the start of construction months ago, our business is down over 45%, and that just isn't sustainable.

To the wonderful people of this amazing community, we need your help and support now, more than ever. I know this construction is a pain, but I'm asking you to please not forget about us and all the other wonderful business in the construction area...

Little Lorraine's

TCB Barbershop

Escapology

Max & Ollie's

Lil Daddy's Cheesecakes

Thai Orchid

Paperback Writer Books

The Nest

Your Mother's

Gumbo's

Buchanan's

The Bohemian Goat

Ardis Music

Shinobi Street Food

Champagne Chocolates

And more....

We're all struggling right now and we need your help. If you love any of these places, and you believe in and value this community, please don't wait to stop in. Please help us keep doing what we love to make Mt. Clemens a strong and diverse community. I love you all and thank you for your support over the years. Hope to see you all soon.

Scott

Little Help From My Friends

Local Blogger Chow Down Detroit steps up in the effort to get the word out about local restaurants that are in desperate need of help. Some businesses might not make it long enough.

This guys reviews are amazing and noted he never gets anything for free. All his reviews comes strait from his own pocket.

Here's how you can help:

Here Is How You Can Help

Continue visiting and supporting downtown businesses. While there may be some inconvenience due to construction, many businesses remain open and appreciate your patronage.

Check for updates and informationThe Mount Clemens Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is actively providing updates on construction progress and business information through their website and social media.

Spread the word. Tell others to support local businesses and stay informed about the revitalization efforts. Get on and share experiences on your social media pages to help.

How Long Will Construction Last?

The Mount Clemens Downtown Revitalization Project, which began in mid-February 2025, is expected to be completed by November 1st, 2025, with additional greenery and amenities added in the Spring of 2026.