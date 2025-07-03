ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Queen Drops Special Live Aid Merch to Help Global Charities

Queen unveiled a fresh line of limited-edition merchandise marking Live Aid’s 40th year. The items will fund HIV/AIDS studies and feed those in need across Ethiopia. Brian May, Roger Taylor,…

Laura Adkins
(L toR) Singer Paul Rodgers, guitarist Brian May and Drummer Roger Taylor of the British Rock group Queen perform at Saitama Super Arena on October 26, 2005 in Saitama, Japan.
Junko Kimura via Getty Images

Queen unveiled a fresh line of limited-edition merchandise marking Live Aid's 40th year. The items will fund HIV/AIDS studies and feed those in need across Ethiopia. Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Bob Geldof crafted two shirts and a striking poster for the cause.

Sales will boost the Mercury Phoenix Trust's fight against HIV/AIDS. The Band Aid Trust will use its share to feed Ethiopia's hungry. Starting on July 11, fans can buy these items on Queen's online store.

Each shirt tells a story. One shows the band's Live Aid songs, and another captures them onstage. In a special tribute, Queen's unforgettable Live Aid show streams on YouTube on July 13. The stream starts at 6:41 p.m. British Summer Time (BST), matching the exact time they rocked Wembley Stadium in 1985.

The twin concerts of 1985 made history. Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia united rock stars from Britain and America. Their efforts brought over $150 million to fight Ethiopia's famine.

On July 13 at 9 p.m. ET, CNN shares "Live Aid: When Rock 'n' Roll Took On the World." This four-part show brings viewers rare concert clips. Music icons Bono, Sting, and Phil Collins share their memories from that remarkable day.

As July brings more 40th-anniversary events, Queen's YouTube stream stands out. Music fans worldwide can watch the band's set - a moment that changed rock history forever.

Brian MayQueenRoger Taylor
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
ZZ Top performs onstage during Day 1 of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicZZ Top Drops Five-Album Vinyl Collection Covering 1979-1990Laura Adkins
Oasis singer Liam Gallagher posing for a photo; Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
MusicOasis Tour Kickoff & Black Sabbath’s Final Show: A Back-to-Back Return/Farewell for Rock Fans EverywhereErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Cyndi Lauper performs during Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2024 in New York City.
MusicCyndi Lauper to Start Second Leg of North American Farewell Tour in 2025Laura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect