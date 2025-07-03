Queen Drops Special Live Aid Merch to Help Global Charities

Queen unveiled a fresh line of limited-edition merchandise marking Live Aid's 40th year. The items will fund HIV/AIDS studies and feed those in need across Ethiopia. Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Bob Geldof crafted two shirts and a striking poster for the cause.

Sales will boost the Mercury Phoenix Trust's fight against HIV/AIDS. The Band Aid Trust will use its share to feed Ethiopia's hungry. Starting on July 11, fans can buy these items on Queen's online store.

Each shirt tells a story. One shows the band's Live Aid songs, and another captures them onstage. In a special tribute, Queen's unforgettable Live Aid show streams on YouTube on July 13. The stream starts at 6:41 p.m. British Summer Time (BST), matching the exact time they rocked Wembley Stadium in 1985.

The twin concerts of 1985 made history. Wembley Stadium in London and JFK Stadium in Philadelphia united rock stars from Britain and America. Their efforts brought over $150 million to fight Ethiopia's famine.

On July 13 at 9 p.m. ET, CNN shares "Live Aid: When Rock 'n' Roll Took On the World." This four-part show brings viewers rare concert clips. Music icons Bono, Sting, and Phil Collins share their memories from that remarkable day.