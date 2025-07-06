Yacht Rock: Smooth Sailing or Going Overboard

ANAHEIM, CA – JANUARY 25: Toto’s Joseph Williams celebrating Yamaha’s 125th Anniversary Live Around the World Dealer Concert performs at the Hyperion Theater on January 25, 2013 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Yamaha)

Break out the boat shoes and pop that collar. The Yacht Rock tour is docking at Pine Knob on August 11th: Toto, Men at Work, and Christopher Cross. It’s smoother than a piña colada on a Sunday cruise. But before we set sail, let’s unpack the genre that some artists love… and others would rather throw overboard.

What is Yacht Rock?

Yacht Rock is that breezy, ultra-smooth blend of soft rock, jazz, and soul. Yacht Rock ruled FM radios from the mid-‘70s to early ‘80s. Think Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Toto, Kenny Loggins. It's music that makes you want to tilt your aviators down and shout, “I’m on a boat!” Even if you’re really just stuck on I-75.

The term “Yacht Rock” itself was coined decades after the fact by a 2005 satirical web series of the same name. That’s right, it started as a joke. But the name stuck. Suddenly all those lush harmonies, clean guitar licks, and smooth sax solos had a port to call home.

So why do some bands resist the label?

Bands like Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers (who are often credited as Yacht Rock royalty) sometimes bristle at the tag. Why? Because "Yacht Rock" can sound dismissive. Like their intricate musicianship and jazz-influenced arrangements are being lumped in with novelty playlists. They see themselves as serious musicians, not just background music for margaritas and captain hats.

On the flip side, groups like Yacht Rock Revue are wrapping their arms around the genre. They are touring with national acts. They lean into the retro fantasy—smooth tunes, pastel suits, and an ironic wink that says, “Yeah, we know. And we love it.” Just last year Yacht Rock Revue toured as an opener for the Train / REO Speedwagon tour.

Jason R. Anthony Yacht Rock Revue at Pine Knob in 2024. They were the openers for the Train / REO Speedwagon show. Photo credit: Jason Anthony

The Up and Down Sides

Positives? Yacht Rock’s got range—tight musicianship, soulful vocals, and a groove that never tries too hard. It’s the perfect soundtrack for a summer night, whether you’re on a yacht or a patio.

Negatives? It can get a little too polished. Critics sometimes call it “musical wallpaper” saying it's easy to ignore. Some of it sounds like it was designed in a lab to be played in a dentist’s waiting room.

But smooth doesn’t mean shallow. And when those opening notes of “Africa” or “Sailing” hit at Pine Knob, you’ll feel it in your flip-flops.