Canadian Rocker Aldo Nova Suffered Spine Fracture After Falling

Screamin' Scott
Aldo Nova

1983 Aldo Nova Cobo Hall opening for Cheap Trick

Scott Randall

Canadian legend Aldo Nova was about to embark on a rare run of shows, including one in Michigan

Canadian guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer Aldo Nova has suffered a severe back injury after a fall.

Leading to the cancellation of his upcoming tour dates.

News confirmed in an Instagram & Facebook post 

"Due to an unfortunate fall down a flight of stairs, Aldo has suffered a cervical spine fracture at the level of C1, which is a serious injury," says Bechard. "Fortunately, he does not need spinal surgery but has to wear a special neck brace for up to a year, depending on his progress. I will keep you updated on a regular basis."

News On Aldo Nova Show In Michigan

Aldo Nova was scheduled to play the Diesel Concert Lounge in Chesterfield Twp., on October 19th. So far no listing of cancellation of that show as of the press time of this story.

List of Cancelled Shows

Nova, 1982 debut, self-titled album went double platinum in the US and Canada, has been forced to cancel a rare run of live shows.

The scheduled to begin this Wednesday (July 9) in Cincinnati, OH. Full list of cancelled dates below.

Jul 09: Ludlow Garage, Cincinnati, OH
Jul 25: Menhaga Mid-Summer Music Fest, MN
Aug 30: Saint Charles Family Arena, MO
Oct 10: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH
Oct 11: Columbus The King of Clubs, OH
Nov 21: Las Vegas, Golden Nugget, NV

What Do Aldo Nova & Bon Jovi Have In Common?

Aldo played keyboard on Jon Bon Jovi's 1st radio hit, "Runaway." , and was responsible for the signature riff on Jon Bon Jovi’s US #1 single Blaze of Glory. Also featured in the Movie

 A double Grammy winner, he returned to touring in 2023 for the first time since the Blood on the Bricks Tour in 1991.

Aldo NovaLive concertsRock & Roll
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
