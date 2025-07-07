Lou Gramm’s Bittersweet Reunion with Foreigner: A Fan’s Take on the Voice Behind the Glory

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Inductees, Annabelle Dexter-Jones (daughter of founder Mick Jones), Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood of Foreigner speak onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

There are albums that hit you at the right time in your life and never let go. For me, it was Foreigner 4. Every track? Gold. It was more than music—it was the backdrop to a whole chapter of growing up. “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You”—those weren’t just hits, they were personal. And the voice? That soaring, soulful, unstoppable sound that cut through everything? That was Lou Gramm.

So to hear Lou’s voice on a newly finished, previously unreleased track from Foreigner 4—decades after that record ruled my Walkman—is like finding a letter from a childhood friend, postmarked 1981, arriving in the mail today. It's called “Fool If You Love Him,” and it’s the first of five unreleased tracks that will be featured on the deluxe edition of Foreigner 4, arriving September 12.

Finishing What He Started

The backstory makes the song even more powerful. Bassist Jeff Pilson recently revealed that Lou had only ever sung the first verse and chorus of “Fool If You Love Him,” mumbling his way through a placeholder second verse. So the band reached out: would Lou be willing to finish the song? According to Pilson, Lou jumped at the chance. He wrote two new verses, laid down the vocals, added cowbell (of course), and just like that, we have a brand new, old Foreigner track.

As a fan, it’s hard to put into words how special this is. It’s the sound of unfinished business finally getting the respect it deserves. And it sounds incredible—Lou hasn’t lost that edge. It’s raw, real, and drenched in the emotional pull that made Foreigner one of the most beloved rock bands of their era.

More Than a Vault Dive

“Fool If You Love Him” is just one part of the Foreigner 4 deluxe reissue, which is shaping up to be a treasure trove for fans. Along with four more unreleased songs—“Love So Much Better,” “Knockout Power,” “Jealous Lover,” and an early version of “Don’t Let Go” titled “Don’t Say No”—the package will include 14 early versions and alternate mixes, 15 instrumental rough mixes, and 15 live tracks from their legendary 1981-82 tour.

To top it off, Lou Gramm will join Foreigner onstage for a run of East Coast shows in December. Seven dates across New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New Jersey will give fans a chance to hear that iconic voice live once more.

A Complicated History

As excited as I am to hear Lou back with the band, it’s impossible to ignore how messy things have been between him and Foreigner in recent years. His treatment during the band’s 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction was, frankly, embarrassing.

Gramm—arguably the reason Foreigner is in the Hall—was allowed to sing just one song, and a duet at that, with Kelly Clarkson on “I Want to Know What Love Is.” The explanation given? “We believe that we owed it to the audience to have the fine songs that Lou helped create be presented in the best possible light,” the band’s management said. Translation: we don’t think Lou can hit the notes anymore.

It felt cold, condescending, and classless.

Now, with Mick Jones no longer touring due to Parkinson’s disease and no original members left on the road, suddenly it’s okay to have Lou come back and finish a song. It’s okay for him to help sell a deluxe box set. It’s okay for him to do a mini-tour. One can only hope he’s being paid accordingly.

Lou Deserves Better—And He Delivers Anyway

Here’s the thing about Lou Gramm: the man is Foreigner to a generation of fans. No disrespect to the current lineup, but there’s no mistaking the difference. That voice is the soul of the songs. And despite the drama, he’s still giving fans what they want: a return to form, even if it’s just for a few songs and a few shows.

Lou’s also got a new solo album dropping this fall. Touring with Foreigner—no matter how strange the circumstances—puts him right back in front of an audience that’s been waiting for years to hear him shine again.

And shine he does. “Fool If You Love Him” is more than a song—it’s a time machine, a celebration, and maybe even a little redemption. For Lou. For fans like me. For the album that never stopped playing in the background of our lives.

So yeah, I’ll be there. I’ll be the one grinning like a teenager, mouthing every word. Because sometimes the past catches up in all the right ways.