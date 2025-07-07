Pajammin’ with Ziggy Marley: A Bedtime Beat for the Soul

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: Ziggy Marley attends the UK Premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on January 30, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Bringing the Rhythm Home

When you speak with Ziggy Marley, you’re not just having a conversation—you’re stepping into a rhythm. A rhythm rooted in family, music, joy, and love. That rhythm is the heartbeat of his newest children’s book, Pajammin’, a vibrant celebration of bedtime and togetherness inspired by his father Bob Marley’s iconic anthem, “Jamming.”

Pajammin’, released by HarperCollins Children’s Books and illustrated by Letícia Moreno, reimagines family nighttime rituals as a joyful, musical celebration. Designed as a read-aloud, the book transforms simple instructions into lyrical moments. And according to Ziggy, that approach was born straight out of his own experience as a parent.

Parenting to a Soundtrack

"Raising two boys, so much of our life was music and dancing around the house," Ziggy told me. "Leaving the work, leaving the world behind you and just being in the moment."

That spirit of presence and play is woven through every line of Pajammin’. When I told Ziggy that the book had me grinning from ear to ear, he wasn’t surprised. "Most of these ideas come from how I live my life," he said. "When my kids were younger, I’d make up songs about everything—brushing their teeth, eating, going to bed. It made instruction fun. So ‘Pajammin’ was just me saying, ‘Let’s go, pajamas, guys!’ It’s fun. It’s a fun way for kids to learn."

Legacy in Lyrics

What struck me most is how Pajammin’ carries on the Marley tradition—not just in sound, but in soul. Ziggy’s voice softened as we talked about legacy. "The energy of my father singing ‘Jammin’—we pull creativity from anywhere we can find it," he said. "Sometimes it’s in the subconscious mind. But that song, that rhythm—it’s an uplifting way of putting this idea into the world, using music as the energy behind the words."

High Energy, Every Day

Energy. It’s the thread that runs through Bob Marley’s work, and it's alive in Ziggy's storytelling. I asked what it was like growing up in that kind of home. "The energy is what we learned from," he said. "My father didn’t sit down and lecture us. We learned by experiencing his devotion, his work ethic. It was high energy—every day. Music was always around. You’d wake up hearing him singing. That was just life."

Ziggy’s voice glowed as he remembered those times—his father’s singing, playing games with friends, music constantly flowing through the house. "I never assumed everyone grew up like that," he said. "I knew he was special. And when I’m raising my kids now, sometimes I catch myself doing what he did—teaching through how I live. That’s when I know: that’s my father in me."

Memory, Joy, and Togetherness

That transgenerational thread weaves itself into Pajammin’. Whether it’s pots and pans as drums, flashlight tag, or simply dancing in pajamas, every detail feels pulled from the joyful corners of real life. “You do go back in your memories,” Ziggy said. "It’s not just about my father—my grandmother, my mother, my grand aunt—all of them are in this book."

The book’s message? Be present. Leave the stress of the world outside. "That pajama time," Ziggy said, "is a freer experience. More intimate. It’s about being with your kids and showing up."

In the Moment

That hit home for me. I told Ziggy about a Detroit nonprofit leader named Eleanor Giusidus, who once told me that every night when she came home during the 1967 riots, she would slap the bricks outside her house as a ritual. Her work stayed outside. Inside, she was Mom. Ziggy nodded. "That’s pajammin’," he said. "Your kids don’t care what you do. They want you to be in the moment."

As a dad myself, I saw it clearly in this book. It’s not just a bedtime story—it’s a call to love. A call to connect. A call to dance around the living room in your pajamas and laugh.

Love as Foundation

Ziggy, of course, doesn’t just make music for adults. He’s long been a force in children’s media. His Grammy-winning album Family Time, his theme for Arthur, and picture books like I Love You Too, My Dog Romeo, and Music Is in Everything have made him a staple for parents who want more love in their living rooms.

"Love is the foundation of everything," Ziggy said. "That’s how we do it."

And his kids are learning, too. "I’ve got four boys and three girls. I see it in how they treat people—respect, kindness, saying please and thank you. That’s how I grew up. They’re getting it."

A Song to Start With

Before we wrapped up, I asked him the one question I always ask: If someone came up to you and said they’ve never heard your father’s music—what’s the first song they should listen to?

Ziggy didn’t hesitate. "Redemption Song," he said. "It’s just him and his guitar. That’s the real introduction. One-on-one with Bob. That’s soul."

Just like Pajammin’. It’s music without the music—joy without the noise. A bedtime story that pulses with rhythm and radiates love.

Detroit, Let’s Go Pajammin’

And Detroit? Ziggy says he’s open to visiting. "You’ve got great bookstores there," he told me. "We’ll look into it."

If he does, I’ll be first in line—with my copy of Pajammin’ in hand.