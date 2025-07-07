Stripping Down the Stigma: Nude Recreation Week in Michigan

It’s officially Nude Recreation Week—a national celebration of body freedom, positive self-image, and the great outdoors, all experienced without a stitch of clothing. From July 7–13, resorts and clubs across the country are inviting people to shed their layers—both physical and emotional—and reconnect with themselves, others, and nature.

And yes, that includes Michigan.

Despite its reputation for harsh winters and Great Lakes chill, Michigan has a thriving—but discreet—network of private nudist and naturist resorts, where people of all shapes, ages, and backgrounds gather to enjoy recreation, relaxation, and yes, sunbathing in the buff.

But first—what do we even call it?

Nudist vs. Naturist: What’s the Difference?

Though often used interchangeably, the words nudist and naturist can carry slightly different meanings depending on the setting. In the United States, “nudist” tends to be more common—focusing on the practice of being nude, especially in social or recreational settings like beaches, pools, or saunas. “Naturist” carries a broader philosophy, often associated with harmony with nature, body acceptance, and a lifestyle of simplicity and wellness.

Most Michigan clubs use “nudist” in their names, but many guests and organizers identify as naturists—emphasizing the respectful, wholesome, and non-sexual aspect of their communities. Whichever term you choose, the spirit of the week remains the same: freedom, acceptance, and fun.

Michigan’s Private Nudist & Naturist Resorts

Michigan does not have any public nude beaches—public nudity is generally prohibited by state law—but there are several privately owned, clothing-optional resorts and clubs open to day visitors or members. Some are family-friendly, others cater to adults only. All offer a chance to celebrate Nude Recreation Week in a safe, welcoming space.

Here’s a breakdown of the most notable resorts in Michigan:

1. Whispering Oaks Nudist Resort – Oxford, MI

Located just under an hour from Detroit, Whispering Oaks is one of the most accessible nudist destinations in southeast Michigan. Nestled in a wooded setting, this club offers seasonal RV sites, cabins, a pool, hot tub, and themed events throughout the summer. It's known for its friendly, community-based atmosphere.

2. Northaven Resort – Brooklyn, MI

Situated in the Irish Hills area, Northaven is an adults-only clothing-optional RV resort with a lively social calendar. Expect pool parties, dances, karaoke nights, and games during Nude Recreation Week. Open to both RV campers and day visitors.

3. Cherry Lane Nudist Resort – North Adams, MI

A longtime staple of Michigan’s nudist community, Cherry Lane offers a relaxed, family-oriented environment. Located southeast of Jackson, it’s a quieter alternative for those looking to unwind, swim, or just take in the sunshine without tan lines.

4. The Schvitz Health Club – Detroit, MI

While not a resort in the traditional sense, The Schvitz is a historic Detroit bathhouse that offers clothing-optional experiences for men, women, and mixed groups depending on the night. Dating back to the 1930s, it’s a blend of steam room, spa, and speakeasy-style social club.

5. Turtle Lake Resort – Union City, MI

Arguably the largest and most developed nudist resort in Michigan, Turtle Lake features a clubhouse, restaurant, lake access, a pool, and expansive grounds for tents, cabins, and RVs. This is a clothing-optional resort with a mix of family-friendly and adult-only areas and events.

6. Nuance Naturist Bed & Breakfast – Battle Creek, MI

A quiet, adults-only getaway for those who prefer a more intimate, personal setting. Set on 40 wooded acres, Nuance offers naturist-friendly lodging, hiking trails, and communal meals.

7. Forest Hills Club – Saranac, MI

This family nudist club in Central Michigan emphasizes body positivity and natural living. It offers camping, swimming, and group activities, making it ideal for first-timers and long-time naturists alike.

8. Spruce Hollow Campground – Mesick, MI

Located in northern Lower Michigan, this rustic campground hosts themed weekends, potlucks, and plenty of opportunities to unplug and relax. It's popular with northern Michigan naturists looking for a peaceful retreat.

Come As You Are—Literally

Whether you’re new to the lifestyle or a seasoned nudist, Nude Recreation Week is a great opportunity to explore the joy of going au naturel—and Michigan has more options than you might expect. From cozy B&Bs to lakefront resorts, there's a spot to match your comfort level.