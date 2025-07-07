Vernors Boston Cooler Out on July 21st

2023: Cruisin’ US12 in Wayne: Detroit Howard and James Vernor drive past in the Vernors Cutlas. RIP Detroit Howard. This is still one of my favorite pictures.

Vernors fans, raise your glasses (or your ice‑cream‑filled blenders). On July 21, Michigan’s iconic ginger ale brand drops the new Vernors Boston Cooler flavor. This could well be Detroit in a can. If you’ve ever wondered what that tangy‑gingery, vanilla‑creamy Boston Cooler you grew up sipping actually tastes like bottled, your summer prayers have been answered.

Our friends that admin the Vernor's Club on Facebook have been dying to share this news!

A Detroit Legend

The story starts in 1866, when pharmacist James Vernor experimented with ginger, vanilla, and a dozen secret ingredients, aging them in oak barrels. The result? A “deliciously different” ginger ale that became Detroit’s original soda, sold at Vernor’s drugstore and soon, throughout the Midwest. After Vernor’s 1927 passing and expansions into bottling, the brand passed to Keurig Dr Pepper, with its current Michigan bottling home in Holland, MI.

What Is a Boston Cooler?

Despite the name, it’s not from Boston. Detroiter Fred Sanders gets the credit for the Vernors Boston Cooler name. Fred was blending Vernors and vanilla ice cream in his downtown soda fountain back in the early 1900s. By 1967, this two‑ingredient delight quickly became summer’s must‑have. Gandernewsroom.com has more on the history of this legendary Michigan pop.

The traditional recipe is usually made at a 3:1 cream‑to‑ginger‑ale ratio, "pulsed in a blender until frothy and thick" according to allrecipes.

Why the New Vernors Boston Cooler Flavor?

Fans have been clamoring ever since Vernors released its first new flavor in over fifty years, Black Cherry Vernors in 2022, so this latest pop is a true delight. Grab that ice‑cream‑soda nostalgia without melting cones or sticky counters.

Where to Find It