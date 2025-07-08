Macomb Township Puts up $14M for Biggest Ever Road Upgrades as Population Booms

A team of construction workers in bright orange uniforms is overseeing the laying of asphalt. Heavy machinery is actively compacting the new road surface under clear skies.

Officials have approved $14 million to fix and widen streets in Macomb Township. This will be the largest street project in local history to date. Workers will add lanes, extend roads, and fix worn pavement on roads like Romeo Plank and Broughton. Some of the cash to fund the project comes from unused federal money that was unspent from last year.

With a local population of 95,000, it's not surprising that the roads need to expand. "One of the things about Macomb Township is it has grown faster than any community in the state of Michigan over the last 30 years. We have literally tripled in size, and one of the things that has lagged behind is our roads," said Township Supervisor Frank Viviano.

The plan will transform Romeo Plank Road into a five-lane street between 22 Mile Road and 23 Mile Road. This change aims to cut down on traffic buildups that now stretch for a mile when people head to work.

Construction is planned to start on Romeo Plank next spring, followed by Broughton Road. Both jobs will need two years to finish, and the crews will take breaks during the winter months.

Small shops struggle with current street problems. "Mornings, it's pretty congested, backs up. We get customers saying it's hard to pull into the plaza. Usually, the turn lane is backed up," said Thomas Vukpalaj, who runs a restaurant at 23 Mile and Romeo Plank Road.

Broughton Road will get a fresh look with a tree-lined middle strip, spots for cars to park, and circular intersections. Officials want this spot to become a downtown central hub. They're in talks to buy land that would let them stretch the road to 24 Mile.