Michigan EMS Provider Wins National Heart Response Award

St. Clair County's Tri-Hospital EMS earned the Mission: Lifeline EMS Silver Achievement Award from the American Heart Association (AHA). Their excellent work with heart attack and stroke patients earned them recognition in the program, which awards organizations with quick responses to these patients. The award also recognizes achievements in continuing education and effective coordination with local hospitals.

"Providing high-quality pre-hospital care to our patients is our core mission at Tri-Hospital EMS and we take that responsibility very seriously," said Ken Cummings, CEO of Tri-Hospital EMS.

The medical team handled a staggering 24,000 calls last year. With 85 skilled workers on staff, they jumped into the national program and struck silver on their first attempt. This is no small achievement. First-time winners can't score higher than silver.

Under Karyn Belanger's watch as VP of Clinical Services, the staff worked hard to meet the AHA's strict standards. Success meant getting sick people to the best hospital for their needs fast, without shuffling between facilities. Now the squad has set their aim on winning gold next year.

"The American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline EMS awards are an important way to recognize the crucial roles and performances of EMS personnel in stroke and cardiac patients' care," said Dr. Kacey Kronenfeld, chair of the AHA's Mission: Lifeline EMS Taskforce.

Mission: Lifeline started in 2007. It has expanded his mission from an initial focus on heart attacks to watching over stroke care, too.