77-Year-Old Hits Jackpot in Michigan Lottery’s Electric 300s, Plans To Share Wealth

At a Milford Kroger store, luck struck big. A 77-year-old from Oakland County won $4 million on a Michigan Lottery Electric 300s scratch-off ticket. She picked yearly payments - $133,000 for 30 years - instead of $2.7 million at once.

"I scratched the ticket in my car in the store parking lot when I was done shopping. When I saw I won $4 million, I was frozen in my seat for a while," said the winner per CBS Detroit. The winning moment happened at Highland Avenue's Kroger.

She wants to fix her house, support good causes, and help her family with the money. The big news stays secret from most relatives for now.

"I told my husband when I got home, and he had a hard time believing it even after looking the ticket over. We haven't told anyone about our big win, but plan to surprise our family with the news soon," the winner said.

"The Michigan Lottery offers more than 100 instant games which give players the chance to win life-changing prizes," said Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "In this case, the lucky player went grocery shopping and left the store a millionaire!"

Since its start in June 2025, Electric 300s has offered $30 tickets with prizes from $30 up to $4 million.

Two more chances at $4 million remain in Electric 300s. Players with non-winning tickets can still try for the $1,000,000 Electric Giveaway by scanning their tickets through the Michigan Lottery app by August 24.