Could Bryce Underwood Lead Michigan as Starting QB in His Freshman Year?

Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2025 class for the University of Michigan Wolverines, has an enormous amount of pressure on his shoulders. Speculation is mounting about…

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – APRIL 19: Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up ahead of the Maize vs. Blue spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 19, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for ONIT)

Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2025 class for the University of Michigan Wolverines, has an enormous amount of pressure on his shoulders. Speculation is mounting about whether the five-star recruit will start as quarterback for the Wolverines in the 2025 season for head coach Sherrone Moore.

Josh Pate, a well-recognized authority in college football, offered his perspective on Michigan's situation ahead of the team's upcoming season and whether Underwood has a shot at QB.

“The whole question about Bryce Underwood is 'Is he going to be their starter at quarterback?' Well, if he's not, I mean, Mikey Keene's played a whole lot of football. So, it's not that they'll be worse; they certainly can't be any worse at quarterback than they were last year,” Pate said on his YouTube channel.

Further commenting on the subject, Essentially Sports writer Deepak Joshi said that Underwood isn't the sole contender for the coveted QB role. Davis Warren, Mikey Keene, and Jadyn Davis are also eyeing the spot.  

"When you have that kind of quarterback lineup, it actually helps the starter feel more confident," Joshi said. "Given the amount Sherrone Moore's program has invested in Underwood, the 6-foot-4-inch, 208-pounder is most likely to lead the team in the season opener. The five-star recruit has reportedly received an NIL deal worth $12 million from the Wolverines."

All things considered, Joshi believes Underwood has a good chance of becoming Michigan's starting QB. "But, whoever Moore chooses as his QB1, one thing's sure: that the starting QB is going to play freely, knowing that he has a great backup behind him."

university of michigan
