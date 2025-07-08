MDOT Kicks off $160M I-75 Project With Several Exit Shutdowns

Starting July 2025, crews will begin a $160M upgrade on I-75 between M-15 and the Oakland/Genesee County border. The first change hits July 7 when the Grange Hall Road southbound exit shuts down.

"Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to grow our economy, helping Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school and run errands safely," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a press release.

Traffic will shrink to two lanes in each direction from Clarkston to Baldwin Road. The Grange Hall exit closes at 6 a.m. July 7, staying shut until late August.

Drivers must switch to Exit 106, taking Saginaw/Dixie Highway to reach Grange Hall Road. Eight ramps will close until fall. The closures affect East Holly Road, US-24 Dixie Highway, and multiple I-75 entry and exit points in both directions. Construction continues through 2026.

The project is expected to add over 1,900 jobs through construction and support work, funded by the Rebuilding Michigan program. This initiative targets high-traffic roads and critical bridges.

Workers will install stronger pavement, better water systems, and reinforced foundations. These changes aim to extend the road's life span well into the future.