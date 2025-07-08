USDA Forecast A Record Sweet Corn Crop This Year

The USDA forecasts a record corn crop. The outlook for sweet corn in 2025 is positive, with expectations of increased production and slightly lower prices compared to the previous year.

Foreseeing any disaster, the corn season has been a perfect mixture of rain, warmth, and sun, making it an excellent year for farmers.

Knee high by the 4th of July? Signs all point to a big YES!

What Can Consumers Expect At The Market?

Several factors can influence the actual price, including weather conditions, global demand, and policy decisions.

Lower prices are coming. Increased production is expected to put downward pressure on prices, with the USDA projecting a season-average farm price of $4.20 per bushel.

Best Time To Look For Sweet Corn

Sweet Corn before July is a trick; don't fall for this scam. Real sweet corn will start showing up in local markets end of July through late September.

Signs To Look For To Pick The Best Ear Of Corn

When selecting sweet corn, look for ears with brown, dry, and brittle silks, a full shape with plump, compact kernels, and milky white juice when squeezed.

The husk should be bright green and tightly wrapped, and the tassel should be a light brown or gold.

Dry, papery silks indicate ripeness, while slimy or dark brown silks suggest the corn may be past its prime.

The website called LasyDogFarms has some helpful tips on when corn is ready to be picked.

The Difference Between Regular Corn and Sweet

Sweet corn and field corn, while both types of maize, differ primarily in their sugar and starch content, as well as their intended use.

Sweet corn is harvested when the kernels are young and tender, with high sugar content and moisture, making it ideal for fresh eating.

Field corn, also known as dent corn, is left to mature and dry on the stalk.

High starch content and a tough texture make it suitable for animal feed and various industrial uses.

Looking For Good Recipes To Include Corn?

The Food Network is a great source for any type of cooking and baking fabulous food using corn.

Check out this link at The Food Network for recipes you will make all Summer long.