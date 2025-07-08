WalletHub Names One Michigan City Among the ‘Most Educated’ in the US

Michigan's two biggest college communities have been ranked among the top 50 most educated cities in America.

According to WalletHub, the Ann Arbor area, home to the University of Michigan, ranked No. 1, and the Lansing-East Lansing metropolitan area is 30th.

The personal finance website WalletHub evaluated the 150 largest U.S. metropolitan areas based on 11 metrics in two areas: “educational attainment” and “quality of education and attainment gap.” WalletHub evaluated factors such as the segment of adults 25 and older with a bachelor's degree or higher, the racial education gap, and the quality of the public school system.

Based on WalletHub's assessment, Ann Arbor ranked No. 1 because approximately 96% of adults ages 25 and older have a high school diploma, 58% have a bachelor's degree, and 31% have an advanced degree. Ann Arbor's public school system is rated 18th, and the city ranks ninth for the quality of the education provided by its universities.