Evanescence Teams With K.Flay for New Song in John Wick Film ‘Ballerina’

The credits of Ballerina now feature a fresh track from Evanescence and K.Flay. Their song, "Fight Like A Girl," adds punch to the film's $130 million success. Len Wiseman directed the movie, and its cast includes Anjelica Huston and Keanu Reeves.

"Ballerina has been an incredible ride that pushed me to team up with some of my heroes in both music and film," Evanescence singer Amy Lee said, according to Blabbermouth.

For his first music video project, John Wick director Chad Stahelski took charge. The shoot blends live performances with movie-inspired scenes, where rain pours and flames dance around the artists.

"They delivered one of the best main on-end songs ever, a song that captures the film's character and leaves the audience smiling as they leave the theater," said Stahelski.

Lee joined forces with K.Flay, Dylan Eiland, and Tyler Bates to craft the track. It weaves into the story of Eve Macarro, played by Ana de Armas, as she steps into the world of skilled killers.

This fall marks big moves for the band. They'll rock the Louder Than Life Festival stage, join My Chemical Romance's Black Parade shows, and share spotlights with Metallica down under.

K.Flay brings a strong skill set to the mix. With two GRAMMY nods and working alongside Tom Morello and Imagine Dragons, she's proven her worth. She pushed through, losing hearing in one ear to create "MONO" in 2022.