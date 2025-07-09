ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Evanescence Teams With K.Flay for New Song in John Wick Film ‘Ballerina’

The credits of Ballerina now feature a fresh track from Evanescence and K.Flay. Their song, “Fight Like A Girl,” adds punch to the film’s $130 million success. Len Wiseman directed the movie,…

Laura Adkins
A split image of Amy Lee of Evanescence performing on Sunset Stage of Rock In Rio 2024 on the left and K.Flay performing during X107.5's "Our Big Concert" at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on the right.
Wagner Meier/Stringer via Getty Images / Ethan Miller via Getty Images

The credits of Ballerina now feature a fresh track from Evanescence and K.Flay. Their song, "Fight Like A Girl," adds punch to the film's $130 million success. Len Wiseman directed the movie, and its cast includes Anjelica Huston and Keanu Reeves.

"Ballerina has been an incredible ride that pushed me to team up with some of my heroes in both music and film," Evanescence singer Amy Lee said, according to Blabbermouth.

For his first music video project, John Wick director Chad Stahelski took charge. The shoot blends live performances with movie-inspired scenes, where rain pours and flames dance around the artists.

"They delivered one of the best main on-end songs ever, a song that captures the film's character and leaves the audience smiling as they leave the theater," said Stahelski.

Lee joined forces with K.Flay, Dylan Eiland, and Tyler Bates to craft the track. It weaves into the story of Eve Macarro, played by Ana de Armas, as she steps into the world of skilled killers.

This fall marks big moves for the band. They'll rock the Louder Than Life Festival stage, join My Chemical Romance's Black Parade shows, and share spotlights with Metallica down under.

K.Flay brings a strong skill set to the mix. With two GRAMMY nods and working alongside Tom Morello and Imagine Dragons, she's proven her worth. She pushed through, losing hearing in one ear to create "MONO" in 2022.

Five albums and several GRAMMYS mark Evanescence's path to fame. Their first record, Fallen, stands tall as the century's sixth-best-selling album. Today's band puts Lee at the mic and keys, McCord and McLawhorn on guitars, Hunt behind drums, and Anzai on bass.

EvanescenceK.Flay
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Get ready to rock, because here are some bands that successfully navigated the hair metal to grunge transition.
MusicBands That Successfully Navigated the Hair Metal to Grunge TransitionAnne Erickson
Jack White
MusicJack White & The ‘Willy Wonka Moments’ in His CareerErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Singer John Bush of Armored Saint and Anthrax performs onstage at Lucky Strike Live on January 22, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
MusicJohn Bush Passes on Metallica Spot, Gets Ready for New Armored Saint RecordLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect