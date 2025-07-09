Who Holds The Title For Loudest Rock Concert?

Scott Randall Rock And Roll

Can you guess who holds the title for The Loudest Rock Concert?

Over the years, many have held this title. I have had some that could be considered in the running for that title.

The Best Of The Best Loudest Rock Concert

The title of "loudest rock concert" is held by Sleazy Joe, who reportedly reached 143.2 dB during a 2008 concert in Hässleholm, Sweden.

Manowar:.

Known for their powerful sound, they reached 139 dB during a soundcheck for their Magic Circle Festival appearance in 2008

In 1976, their concert at The Valley in London reached 126 dB, recorded by Guinness World Records.

Motörhead:.Their concerts were notoriously loud, with one in Cleveland reportedly reaching 130 dB, causing plaster to fall from the ceiling.

KISS recorded at 136 dB during a 2009 concert at Ottawa Bluesfest.

Their 1972 concert at the Rainbow Theater in London reached 117 dB, causing three audience members to faint.

Loudest Band In The World

The loudest band in the world is a subject of some dispute in musical circles.

Many bands have claimed to be the loudest, measuring this in various ways, including with decibel meters

What Does The Guinness World Book Of Records Say?

The Guinness World Records no longer celebrates "The Loudest Band in the World" for fear of promoting hearing loss.

The Guinness Book does recognize The Loudest Drummer

The loudest drummer in the world is Col Hatchman (Australia), who hit a peak reading of 137.2 dBA during a gig with his band, Dirty Skanks, at the Northern Star Hotel, Hamilton, New South Wales, Australia, on 4 August 2006.

At What Point Do Ears Get Damaged At A Music Concert?

Hearing damage at a concert can occur at various sound levels and durations.

Generally, exposure to sounds at or above 85 decibels (dB) can cause hearing damage over time. Concerts can easily reach 100 dB to 120 dB, with some levels exceeding that.