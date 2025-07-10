1970s Artist Legend Ray Stevens Shares Heart Update

Ray Stevens has shared his first update since being admitted to the hospital on July 4 for surgery.

From Ray Stevens' own Instagram account

“Ray is out of ICU and beginning to walk the halls as therapy with a nurse’s assistance as he is working towards recovering from this surgery,” the post from Wednesday reads.

“Ray is very grateful for all of the cards and get-well messages. Everything is Still Beautiful!!!!”

If you are wondering, the last line is a reference to one of Stevens' best-known songs, the Grammy Award-winning "Everything Is Beautiful."

Ray Has Some Work Done On His Heart

Following a heart catheterization, Stevens was informed that he had suffered a minor heart attack. A subsequent surgery was carried out successfully.

The two-time Grammy winner’s upcoming performances in Nashville have been canceled, but all Ray's fans are just happy to hear he is going to be alright.

In 1974 Ray Stevens Started A Crazy That Swept America

"The Streak" is a novelty song written, produced, and sung by Ray Stevens.

It was released in February 1974 as the lead single to his album Boogity Boogity.

"The Streak" capitalized on the then-popular craze of streaking.

Fans flooded the request lines of local radio stations demanding to hear the song over and over again.

Meanwhile, the fad itself went crazy at Baseball games, Local events and onetime even interrupted the Oscars live broadcast

Host David Niven gets a surprise while introducing Elizabeth Taylor at the 46th Academy Awards in 1974

Who Is the Real Ray Stevens?

Harold Ray Ragsdale known professionally by his stage name Ray Stevens, is an pop singer-songwriter and comedian.

He is best known for his Grammy-winning recordings "Everything Is Beautiful" and "Misty", as well as novelty hits such as "Gitarzan" and "The Streak".